This week’s property, located at 531 West Side Road in Bartlett, offers private, spacious mountain living.
This beautiful contemporary cape home is set on a quiet section of West Side Road. It’s a gorgeous country setting with 3.70 acres of privacy and mountain views.
Originally built in 1963, the current owners have completely transformed this 3,975-square-foot home with fresh updates.
The large master suite with tray ceilings includes a bright walk-in closet, spacious bath with double sinks, a glass-enclosed shower and a spa tub to relax in after a fun day in the mountains.
There are two other spacious bedrooms and two full baths plus a half bath in a portion of the walk-out basement which has been finished. This would be a perfect spot for a home gym, game room or media room.
Enjoy cooking in the new kitchen complete with all high-end appliances and a breakfast bar.
The large, open-concept living areas are perfect for hosting family and friends.
Take a stroll outside to enjoy the classic grounds with rolling lawns, beautiful mature landscaping, an in-ground pool with pool house, a large stacked stone fireplace, and a beautiful outdoor dining area.
For those moments when you absolutely need to rely on power, this home comes equipped with a generator.
This property is the total package, complete with tile and hardwood flooring. It’s a must see.
The MLS number is 4782086. The list price is $799,900.
To learn more about this property, contact listing agent David Cianciolo of Badger Realty. Cianciolo can be contacted (603) 986-6049 or David@badgerrealty.com
