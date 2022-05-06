This meticulously renovated home located at 144 North Hampshire Ridge in Jackson offers the ultimate in ski country living.
The mountaintop retreat is a perfect multi-generational design with a beautiful open floor plan on the main living level and stunning views of Mount Washington, the slopes of Black Mountain and Giant Stairs from all three levels.
Set on a beautiful 2-acre sloping lot, it beckons you to get your sleds and enjoy lots of winter fun.
When you finish a day on the slopes or sledding down your front field, head to the patio to enjoy the outdoor hot tub or sit in front of the gas log outdoor fireplace and enjoy the view.
A 2010 renovation and addition by Tamarack Builders boasts details that reflect high standards of design and craftsmanship in this four-bedroom, 4½ baths, 4,200-square-foot striking contemporary.
From the garage, come into the spacious mudroom with great space, a bench and cubbies that set the scene as you enter your ski retreat.
On to the main level, that boasts an open living design highlighted by an elegant and functional gourmet kitchen that is roomy and welcoming. With abundant cabinets, six-burner Wolf gas cooktop, double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator and dishwasher plus a microwave drawer oven and bar/prep sink in the island which seats four, there is room for multiple chefs.
Just off the kitchen is a butler’s pantry with a second refrigerator with a French door design. The pantry has great extra storage and workspace adding functionality to your already fabulous kitchen.
The dining room has a table for 10 and windows on three sides providing lots of light and wide expansive views year-round. In the great room, you have a game table and buffet with a built-in mini-fridge and granite counter.
The beamed and vaulted ceiling and the wood-burning stone fireplace with a wide raised hearth are the perfect complement to the ski house vibe. The great room built-ins offer lots of storage for games, electronics and books.
Lots of view-side windows, hickory wood flooring and stylish lighting fixtures add to the relaxing spirit of this mountain house.
There is a stylish half-bath off the great room and an en suite bedroom, which was the primary bedroom before the addition. On the mid-level, there is a comfortable family room which is a gathering place to watch movies, read or get away from it all in front of the gas log fireplace.
There is a built-in desk for working remotely. Also on the mid-level is another bedroom with wonderful views and a full hall bath. The jewel of the mid-level is new primary bedroom suite added during the renovation. It’s spacious and offers more big Washington views. The tiled bath has a large shower, double vanity and great cabinet storage.
The lower level is a walkout design made for the more active set. The large second family room has a conversation area with a wall mounted flat screen TV, an exercise alcove with a treadmill and another wall mounted TV and a pool table. From here you walk out to the patio and hop into the hot tub or sit in front of the outdoor gas log fireplace.
After relaxing in the hot tub, come right in and enjoy the lower-level shower bath, the end to a perfect day. There is an oh-so-cute large dorm bedroom with 4 log beds, each with storage drawers below. The house is offered fully furnished and ready for four season fun and relaxation.
Enjoy the life in the picturesque town of Jackson, a four-season resort area with endless outdoor activities. Traveling through Jackson’s covered bridge, you step into a special place with a strong history of community involvement and hospitality. One of the prettiest towns in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Jackson is close to all of the wonderful activities of the Mount Washington Valley. You’ll find fine and casual dining, Wentworth Golf Club’s 18-hole course and Eagle Mountain’s nine-hole course, a beautiful library and the Jackson Historical Society’s Museum of White Mountain Art. Easy drive to Story Land, Black Mountain, Wildcat, Attitash and Cranmore ski areas and North Conway shops and restaurants.
The property is also located next to the Tin Mountain Conservation Center with its walking trails and field station.
This house is priced at $1,750,000. The MLS number is 4905105.
Kathleen Sullivan Head of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty in Jackson is the listing broker.
Head can be reached directly at (603) 986-5932 (preferred), at the Jackson office at 104 Main St./(603) 383-4407, Ext. 351; or by email at kathleensf@badgerpeabodysmith.com.
