This Kezar Lake log home with massive hand-scribed logs located at 486 Kezar Lake Road in Stow, Maine, is nestled in 3.3 acres of tranquility and 33 feet of private frontage with a dock.
Explore Kezar Lake, which National Geographic’s billed as among the world’s most beautiful lakes.
There is a large garage for all the four-season toys. Snowmobile trails are nearby the property as well Sunday River Ski Resort and Shawnee Peak for more winter fun.
The open-concept floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, a JennAir gas range, large dining area and cathedral ceilings in the living room with access to the large deck outside.
The first-floor master suite has a Jacuzzi, shower, double vanity and a walk-in closet. This is ideal for one-floor living.
Upstairs are additional bedrooms and a full bath. The basement features extra rooms, a full bath and plenty of additional living space with walkout access. The property is also in the Fryeburg Academy school district.
The MLS number is 1448777. The list price is $749,000.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group. She can be contacted at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com, directly at (207)240-1641 or in the office at (800) 450-7784.
