This week’s property is an idyllic vintage lakefront camp located at 4 Moonstruck Drive in Fryeburg, Maine.
This classic seasonal cabin on Lovewell Pond has everything you need to enjoy summer vacations from late spring through early autumn.
Awake to mountain views and colorful sunrises facing east into the morning sun on your private sandy beach; a perfect time to sit with your coffee and take in the quiet morning serenity at water’s edge.
Then grab your kayak to paddle across the clear glassy pond and its 9-mile perimeter to enjoy what nature has provided on this beautiful 1,120-acre pond. If it’s especially calm, you can clearly see the famous arrowhead reflected which is a reminder of the area’s history and lore.
Directly across the way is a Maine State Wildlife Management Area nature reserve, which makes this lake extra special and far less developed for those who enjoy being up close and personal with nature.
As the sun heats up the lake, you’ll be ever so glad to have such grand shade trees while you relax in the hammock or rock out, on the screen porch overlooking the easy maintenance environmentally friendly yard and mountain views across the lake.
Natural rock outcroppings compliment the native landscape and is bordered by a seasonal brook. Be lazy or partake in all the fun of swimming out to your own float from the sandy bottom beach with a shallow easy grade into deeper waters. Canoe for miles and explore the small uninhabited islands as well as fishing on this river fed lake.
Have some motorboating fun without having to worry about much boating traffic, even on otherwise busy weekends. Stay on the water to take in the spectacular sunsets on your way back to camp before sitting around the campfire and becoming moonstruck as you watch the moon rise and shimmer across the lake.
When it’s time to settle inside with a good book, warm up by the brick fireplace, enveloped with romantic rustic interior finishes that will take you back to much simpler days.
Your open kitchen and large dining can easily feed and entertain the whole crew along with comfy couches looking onto the lake. As does one of two main floor bedrooms, plus there are two extra areas in the finished loft that overlook the great room, enhanced by cathedral ceilings.
With a three-bedroom septic design, installed in 1999 there’s room to expand. Propane heat takes the edge off chilly mornings and indoor plumbing with a shower completes the creature comforts that you desire.
It won’t take long to feel right at home and not want to leave (ever). Daily eagle sightings as well as loons and their distinct sound, makes it easy to stay and relax for another day.
Another very special feature of this vacation retreat is less about nature and more about convenience. The feeling of being away from it all can coexist here with easy access to a vibrant community nearby.
This waterfront escape is located just a few miles from Fryeburg Village, where surrounding amenities are in abundance, if you choose. It is a short drive as well to the vacation villages of Bridgton, Maine, and Naples, Maine, and the Mount Washington Valley in New Hampshire with an endless supply of things to do and see if that is part of the plan.
The New Hampshire MLS number is 4880968. The Maine MLS number is 1507733.
This property is available for $575,000 and is offered by listing agent Bernadette Donohue of Badger Realty.
Donohue can be reached at (207) 542-9967 to schedule a private showing or email bernie@badgerrealty.com for more property information.
