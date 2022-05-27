This property located at 54 Chatham Road in Stow, Maine, is situated on 27 acres with river frontage, fields, a small pond, a large eight-stall barn with tack room, a recreational log shed, chicken coop, main log home and a contemporary home with plenty of privacy.
This is an excellent property for outdoor enthusiasts, farming, livestock, equine or as compound for Maine life living.
The main log home boasts a gourmet kitchen to delight any chef including a large four-bay pantry. There is a four-season sunroom as you enter the home off the porch. The living room has a woodstove for the chilly days.
You can enjoy the wildlife while you dine from the dining room with plenty of windows and a slider to enjoy the views of Langdon Brook, fields and mountains. There is a full bath on the main floor with two bedrooms on the second floor.
The primary bedroom has skylights for additional natural lighting during the day and watch the stars at night. The basement has extra space for storage, office area and another full bath.
The property has many special amenities, including a three-car garage with enough room above to hold 3,000 bales of hay, along with a four-bay run in.
The contemporary home needs some minor completion for added living space and features a gourmet kitchen, hot tub on the deck to enjoy the views.
Take a walk through the woodsy path to the peaceful sandy bottom lagoon for swimming.
The MLS number is 1527574.
The list price is $1,100,000.
Carol Chaffee, a Realtor with the Bean Group, is the listing agent.
