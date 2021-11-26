This 38-acre Jackson mountaintop retreat located at at 156 Dundee Road boasts one of the most spectacular views in the Mount Washington Valley – The long winding drive is across from the White Mountain National Forest and the Double Head trailhead.
Imagine reaching out to touch Mount Washington and the slopes of Black Mountain Ski Area. The years of planning resulted in an energy efficient home with every window offering a work of art view.
The home has geothermal heating and cooling, rooftop solar panels and an Energy Star rated.
The open living design is highlighted by a spacious kitchen with leathered granite countertops and custom cherry cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. The one-level living design has a large home office plus four bedrooms and three baths.
The over-sized two-car garage features tall and wide doors with the motors on the side so you get the full height. With thoughtful planning and skilled craftsmen, they created a mountaintop fortress.
This home was a 10-year long dream which finally came to fruition with guidance from their contractor Tim Savage, as well as family members. Their hope was a mountain top fortress that would be warm, light filled, comfortable and inviting but hopefully absent of fossil fuels and low maintenance.
To maximize the 360-degree mountain views, there are abundant windows. To partially offset the heat loss created by the windows, they built a home with concrete walls using ICF construction (insulated concrete forms). It’s energy efficient, low-maintenance and a super quiet home. The interior design is open concept but a compact design that includes retreat areas for peaceful downtime and contemplation.
Every hour of every day in every season, Mother Nature seems to create something new, majestic and breathtaking. They’ve enjoyed eight years of amazing sunrises, sunsets, moon rises, rainbows, cool cloud formations, fog, storms moving in, storms retreating and the occasional blue heron flying by to our neighbor’s pond.
In winter, they see the groomers at Black Mountain Ski Area and on Friday nights, the Ski the Whites skiers’ head lamps bobbing as they skin up Black Mountain. Around 7:30 p.m., a long parade of headlamps descends in a long stream.
During the summer and early fall, the sun reflects off car windshields as they ascend and descend the Auto Road. In the fall and winter, ruffed grouse and the occasional rabbit are seen along the driveway.
Year round, the cloud formations are surreal. The lenticular clouds over Mount Washington are especially cool.
The sun rises behind Doublehead and bathes the master bedroom in light. There is no better way to start the day. Fall foliage is spectacular leading up to the peak but also beautiful as it wanes. To the right of Black Mountain Ski Area, in the distance is Mount Hight which is often the first peak to get sugar coated in the late fall.
Utility costs averaged $1,350 a year for the last few years. That’s heating, cooling, cooking, lights and hot water. All of the planning and the wise choices they made really paid off.
Kathleen Sullivan Head of Badger Realty in Jackson is the listing broker for the home. The listing price is $1,800,000. The MLS number is 4887938.
She can be reached directly at (603) 986-5932 (preferred), in the office at (603) 383-4407, Ext. 351 or by email at kathleen@badgerrealty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.