11-12-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 387 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. The list price is $275,000. (JOSEPH VIGER PHOTO)

A big backyard and barn come with this antique home located at 387 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine.

There’s a wonderful feel from an era gone by. With its high ceilings, beautifully refinished floors and walls, curved banister and the many old-home features, the home offers a mix of country charm and elegance all its own.

