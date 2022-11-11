A big backyard and barn come with this antique home located at 387 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
There’s a wonderful feel from an era gone by. With its high ceilings, beautifully refinished floors and walls, curved banister and the many old-home features, the home offers a mix of country charm and elegance all its own.
An extra-large entrance room with laundry convenience would make a great studio, office, exercise, mudroom or rec room.
A spacious kitchen with woodstove and pantry leads to a fancy formal dining room, both facing the back courtyard.
Both the family room and formal living room are off the front hall and lead to a front screened porch. There is a ¾ bath on both first and second floors to add a bit of expected modern conveniences to this early 1900s home.
Three lovely second-floor bedrooms, offer plenty of sleeping and closet space (one with an extra back-stair access). Another, without a closet, could be an ideal office or nursery. Basement and mechanics are easily accessible from outside (or in) with a door facing the driveway.
The garage is under the attached multi-level barn and offers tremendous storage and functionality to this property. With many signs of its past history as a dairy barn, this large fun space could be a crafter’s or handyman’s dream or artist studio or indoor recreation space, whatever makes this uniquely you.
The beautiful backyard extends well behind the barn and includes a large shed and a private oasis of trees, grass, and flowers. The fenced courtyard and patio space adds another level of enjoyment and place to create some fun outdoor living space or pet corral.
There’s a spacious yard with plenty of room to garden, run around or relax outdoors and keep you away from the busy main street. Sidewalks into the village provide the best of both.
This property is an easy walk or ride to Fryeburg amenities, including the town green and gazebo, practically across the street, and the Saco River, post office, Fryeburg Academy nearby, along with the other lovely local establishments.
Fryeburg has a regional airport and recreation trails as well as being home to the famous Fryeburg Fair and the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
Bordering New Hampshire’s popular Mount Washington Valley and equidistant to Bridgton, Maine, you will have easy access to all the nearby lakes, hikes, and ski areas, just minutes from your dooryard.
A short drive away and you will be in popular Naples, Maine, or North Conway with surrounding amenities. Portland, Maine’s jet port, cityscape and ocean are less than an hour for bigger town fun and convenience.
This lovely home has had substantial home improvements over the past 20 years, creating a warm and welcoming living space with lots of room to grow, both inside and out.
Town water and newer systems include 2016 boiler and hot water heater and 2005 septic. Priced to sell in its “as is” condition, this property still needs some additional work to polish it up to become the gem that it is meant to be.
The list price is $275,000.
The New Hampshire MLS number is 4927854. The Maine MLS number is. 1541876. The property can also be viewed at tinyurl.com/387-main-street.
For more information or a private showing, contact listing agent Bernadette “Bernie” Donohue, CRS Realtor, a trusted name in real estate in New Hampshire and Maine since 1985, at bernied@badgerpeabodysmith.com, (207) 542-9967 or (603) 356-5757, Ext. 310.
