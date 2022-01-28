Enjoy the mountain lifestyle in this comfortable and affordable condo at Saco Woods located at 19 Saco St. in Conway.
Unit 8 is a first-floor unit in building one. It has its own entry way and has a lovely screened in porch.
This easy to manage condo has plenty of natural light, cozy living and dining space, newer carpet, and a washer/dryer. The two bedrooms are nicely sized. It would make a great primary residence or weekend getaway.
A convenient carport keeps your vehicle nice and dry, and snow-free during the winter months.
The unit is located just minutes from the mountains and all that North Conway has to offer. Enjoy all the attractions, including shopping, skiing, dining and plenty of outdoor activities.
Don’t miss your chance to own in a fantastic ski town.
The MLS number is 4896346.
This property is listed for $165,000 by Deirdre Braun with Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
Braun can be reached at (603) 986-8449 or deirdreb@badgerpeabodysmith.com.
