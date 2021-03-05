This charming 1795 farmhouse with a large attached two-story post-and-beam barn is located at 917 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
From the moment you step through the door, you immediately have a ''welcome home'' feeling. There are plenty of windows to allow the natural light into every room. There are beautiful century wide plank-wood floors throughout.
The downstairs has a large great room custom-built mantle, back stairway to the second floor bedrooms, and direct access to the attached barn and two-car garage.
The beautiful large country eat-in kitchen has all new appliances, countertops and more. Head into the large dining room, the living room, first-floor bedroom, full bath and mudroom. There is even a cute half bath under the staircase which brings you the second-floor bedrooms and bath.
Horse lovers take notice of the new two-stall barn that includes grain room, storage and electric.
The mountain and sunset views across the street in the intervale are stunning.
Conveniently located within walking distance to all of Fryeburg Village four-season activities, dining and schools, including the renown Fryeburg Academy, Mountain Division Rail Trail, Saco River, local farm stands, expansive recreation fields along with the new David & Doris Hastings Community Center, Fryeburg Fairgrounds, shopping and local professional businesses.
The MLS number is 1483118. The list price is $379,900.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of Bean Group. She can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784, via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com or by going to carolchaffee.com.
