The property located at 92 Leach Road in Fryeburg, Maine, offers charm, privacy and convenience. Experience warmth, comfort and upgrades from over the years.
The ambiance starts with a welcoming yard, deck and screen porch. Mountain views accent the beautiful great room with cathedral ceilings, pine walls, hardwood floors, fireplace and a bright and cheery kitchen with dining, plus stairs to a kids’ loft.
Cozy pine wood-paneled den leads to bedroom wing, built in 2000 complete with balcony and reading nook.
A full walk-out lower level was finished in 2015 and provides family room with woodstove, mudroom entrance from garage plus a half bath with laundry, office, storage, utilities and direct access to exterior.
There is hilltop privacy and 0.7 acre set on a quiet knoll surrounded by woods and seasonal mountain views with ample yard.
Located in the heart of nature’s playground for year-round fun and games with easy access to town and famous fairgrounds.
Hiking, canoeing, skiing and snowmobiling come to mind as the seasons roll around, as well as the ever-popular local establishments and conveniences from mountains to lakes. You are halfway between the vacation villages of Bridgton, Maine, and North Conway.
If Fryeburg Academy schooling is a big draw for you, then this affordable home is a great opportunity for year-round living or, if vacationing, this offers awesome rental opportunities.
This property has had some five-star ratings with Home Away, too.
The MLS number is 4808133. The list price is $225,000. The listing agent is Bernadette (Bernie) Donohue of Badger Realty.
Donohue can be contacted at (207) 542-9967, (603) 356-5757, ext. 310 or at bernie@badgerrealty.com.
