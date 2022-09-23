This beautiful home (2,600 square feet) and shop (5,000 square feet) on over 5 acres of lawn and woods is located at 67 E. Main St. in Denmark, Maine.
Bordered by stone walls, near the center of town, with public tennis/pickleball and basketball courts across the street. Direct access to snowmobile, cross country skiing and mountain biking trails as well as the Fryeburg Academy school district.
The property is close to Shawnee Peak ski resort, Moose Pond, golf and tennis, Bridgton, Maine, Fryeburg Airport, North Conway and Portland, Maine.
The open-plan dining room and large kitchen with oak topped island is the center of activity. Nearby are the living room, den/office, guest bedroom and guest bathroom.
The living room has a Heatilator wood burning fireplace and opens to the front deck. Also, off the dining room is a family room, the main entry (aka "mud room") and a small studio with its own deck.
Off the kitchen is a small screen porch that opens to the hot tub and a large deck. Upstairs, the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom has multiple closets & a large built-in dresser.
There are two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, walk-out attic and cedar closet. The basement is dry and separated into two workshops (one with garage door), a laundry room with stainless steel counter and utility areas.
Built in 1960, it includes a fallout shelter (off one of the workshops) that could be converted into a neat wine cellar. The electric service is 200 amp, 230 volt. The drilled well with submersible pump is about 80 feet deep. The original shop building is 25-foot-by-100 single story frame over crawl space.
A 25-foot-by-40-foot Butler building on slab (with 12 foot clear height inside) and a 1½ story 25-foot-by-40-foot office over full basement were added in 1975.
The electric service is 400 amp, 208 volt, 3 phase. The dug well has a jet pump. The commute from house to shop is a 100 yard walk through pine trees. Or the original shop building could be torn down, the Butler building converted to a garage with room for lots of toys and the office converted to an in-law apartment or ski/vacation rental.
The MLS number is 1540204.
The list price is $995,000.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group. She can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.