9-24-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 67 E. Main St. in Denmark, Maine. The list price is $995,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

This beautiful home (2,600 square feet) and shop (5,000 square feet) on over 5 acres of lawn and woods is located at 67 E. Main St. in Denmark, Maine.

Bordered by stone walls, near the center of town, with public tennis/pickleball and basketball courts across the street. Direct access to snowmobile, cross country skiing and mountain biking trails as well as the Fryeburg Academy school district.

