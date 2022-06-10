CONWAY — Malcolm Badger grew up visiting his grandfather Dick Badger’s office at Badger Realty in North Conway. Now, as a new sales agent for Badger Peabody & Smith Realty, he continues the family legacy.
Badger grew up in Jackson, graduated from Kennett High School and spent a gap year as a teaching assistant at the International School Ikast-Brande in Denmark.
He graduated cum laude from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in 2020 with a bachelor of arts degree in international affairs and a minor in business administration.
Badger began working at the North Conway real estate office as support staff and recently transitioned to the position of sales associate.
“It means a lot to me to work in this building where my grandpa was so well respected and so instrumental in the growth of the real estate industry in this region,” said Badger. “Professionally, this is a huge opportunity. I know the area well and have the connections that will serve our clients better. I see a great future for the company and I’m grateful to be part of it.”
“Malcolm brings a level of enthusiasm and a detailed knowledge of the business and the region,” said Brendan Battenfelder, vice president of sales for Badger Peabody & Smith and the managing broker at the North Conway office. “He comes from a family that is synonymous with the growth of real estate in our region and the state, if not the nation. He sets a tremendously high standard of excellence for himself, and it translates well in serving our clients and customers.”
The company encourages mentorships to support new staff and Battenfelder notes that Badger is in good hands under the guidance of broker associates Diane McGregor and Kathleen Sullivan Head.
“We’re more than colleagues here,” he said. “We’re close-knit, more like a family, and we offer lots of support to our staff.”
“We are so pleased to have Malcolm transition to his new position as a sales agent, in the tradition of Dick Badger and Badger Realty,” said Andy Smith, president of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. “I know his grandfather would be tremendously proud of him working with a new generation of clients and customers. We are pleased to have him at our North Conway and Jackson offices.”
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty comprises the North Country, Mount Washington Valley, Lakes Region of NH, Western Maine and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont representatives of LeadingRE (leadingre.com).
With a membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms and 135,000 sales associates who produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions each year.
With combined resources of over 60 full time agents, and eight offices, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty can be reached online at badgerpeabodysmith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.