The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA is pleased to welcome client accounting specialist, Sharon Verrilli and staff accountant Michael Schermuly to the team. Rejoining the firm are senior accountants John Aylard, CPA and Jill Guptill, CPA.
Verrilli joined the firm in late 2021 as an accounting client specialist. She has extensive experience in the accounting industry. She earned a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of New Haven, Connecticut, and she has more than 10 years of experience.
At LMR, she works with a wide range of clients, helping them with QuickBooks, both the online and desktop versions as well as a wide variety of bookkeeping services. Sharon resides in Tuftonboro with her husband Steve and two children and enjoys cooking, yoga, and volunteering with the elderly.
Guptill first joined the Leone, McDonnell & Roberts team in 1995, took some time off to raise her family, and is now working part-time as a Senior Accountant in the Wolfeboro office.
She graduated from Pensacola Christian College with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1990. A skilled and experienced CPA, Jill has specialized in audits and taxes throughout her lengthy tenure with the firm.
A resident of Milton, Guptill serves on the leadership team of Be The Village NH, and is on the committee for Boy Scouts of America Crew 358 in Barrington, New Hampshire. Outside of the office, Guptill enjoys the outdoors — especially hiking, boating and waterskiing.
After a nearly 15-year break, Aylard has rejoined Leone, McDonnell & Roberts in 2022 as a part-time senior accountant in the firm’s Dover office. Aylard’s experience is extensive having worked in Boston for over 25 years specializing in tax preparation.
He attended the University of New Hampshire earning a bachelor of science. A lifelong resident of Farmington, Aylard enjoys RV camping and bike riding with his wife and son. He also loves collecting coins and he volunteers on the Farmington Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Joining the firm in January as a staff accountant in the North Conway office, Schermuly attended the University of Southern Maine as an undergrad and earned his MBA from Northeastern University. There, he was named a “Best and Brightest” online MBA student by Poets & Quants.
Schermuly has a diverse background having worked professionally in the music industry consulting and managing musicians. His experience and education will be of benefit to LMR clients. A lifelong resident of Maine, Michael loves hiking and going back to his musical roots…still playing on occasion. He volunteers his time helping the homeless and is a member of the Turnaround Management Association (Northeast Chapter).
“We are thrilled to have both John and Jill back with the LMR team,” Managing Partner Evan Stowell said. “Their extensive knowledge, professionalism and commitment to excellence will serve our clients well. Sharon’s bookkeeping experience will be a tremendous asset to our clients as well, providing the accounting support so many businesses need so they can focus on running and growing their organizations. Michael has demonstrated a strong interest to learn and has a great enthusiasm. Our clients will benefit from his passion for helping others and problem-solving abilities.”
The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state, offering consistent coverage and access to clients. With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
