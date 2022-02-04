Did you know that 85 percent of homeowners rely on a professional designer when they want to create a dream kitchen? There are many good reasons why that percentage is so high.
Building a dream kitchen involves numerous processes and details. Principal roles that designers play are that of a guide and curator. Homeowners spend hours, days, weeks and even months researching options before making an appointment with a designer.
We know that the Internet is both our friend and foe. While the Internet provides access to every product and service that you could ever need for a renovation project, the amount of information available online can be overwhelming, is often incorrect, is likely to cause analysis paralysis, contributes to unrealistic expectations and elevates stress levels.
That’s where a professional designer and showroom can be your greatest asset. Showroom professionals specialize in making order out of chaos.
Because kitchen designers specialize in kitchens primarily, they not only bring a specific expertise not available from other sources, they also provide homeowners fresh perspectives, often providing new layouts, configurations and floor plans that homeowners had not previously considered. These new perspectives often result in a more functional, beautiful and enjoyable kitchen. Providing a new and enlightened perspective is especially important to homeowners because of the multiple roles that kitchens now serve.
Homeowners should expect their showroom professional to narrow product choices based on needs, preferences and budgets.
That’s why you should expect to answer a lot of questions during initial interviews and meetings ranging from what you like about your existing kitchen and what areas would you like to improve, what style do you prefer, how often do you cook in your kitchen, how often do you entertain, other than meal preparation what other functionality would you like your kitchen to provide, how do you want your dream kitchen to feel like every time your cross the threshold and on and on.
When you research a potential showroom, look on their website for completed projects that reflect your style, but also look at the different styles that are featured. A range of project types and styles that include traditional, transitional, modern, farmhouse and contemporary reflects that the showroom has not only the skill set to meet different tastes and preferences, but also the flexibility to do so.
A professional showroom and designer’s primary responsibilities are to make things work and positively change clients’ lives and living spaces. If you would like to ease the stress of the renovation process and increase the happiness of your home and family email: ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call Country Cabinets, etc. at (603) 356-5766. Please note: The showroom is open by appointment only.
