We are almost through 2022. Boy, does time fly when you are having fun. We are having a ball designing dream spaces for homeowners. A dominant trend is homeowners want in their new kitchens to be multifunctional. 

Kitchens have become a more important epicenter in the home serving as the place where family members work, play, network, eat, relax and, yes, prepare meals. Homeowners also want their new dream kitchens to reflect their sense of style and personal tastes resulting in beautiful spaces that meet their individual needs.

