Many of our neighbors and clients in have been under stay-at-home for several months and have noticed that their kitchens, bathrooms and other rooms could benefit from a renovation.
If you are in that number, you are not alone. According to a recent survey of 1,000 homeowners by Houzz.com, nearly 80 percent of homeowners “are dreaming about changes that would help them enjoy their home more.” Our showroom is dedicated to helping our clients convert dreams into realities.
Rely on experts
The best thing you can do if you want to renovate a kitchen or bath in is to obtain professional guidance from a designer, architect or professional bath and kitchen showroom.
Renovating a kitchen or bath involves qualifying, coordinating and scheduling contractors, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, painters, tile installers and other trades to make a renovation project run smoothly and avoid costly delays and overruns. Relying on a showroom professional can be invaluable.
The ability to focus on the right materials and finishes is another reason your kitchen or bath renovation will be best served by relying on professional guidance. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to renovating a kitchen or bath. The functionality and flow depend on the size and shape of the space and how you would like to use it.
Many homeowners want to convert their master bath into a wellness center that can reduce stress, improve respiratory functions, rejuvenate skin tone, relax muscles, improve immune systems and promote a healthier lifestyle.
Similarly, the kitchen is the epicenter of the home. It serves multiple purposes that can bring years of pleasure. Showroom professionals are intimately familiar with products and capabilities that enable you to make your dreams a reality.
Color your world
Many homeowners want to bring a splash of color into their new kitchens. One of the most important factors to consider when adding color is to keep the overall look of your home in mind. The color scheme of your new kitchen or bath should complement the rest of your home.
Quality pays
Renovating a kitchen or bath is not something that you entertain regularly. It’s a major investment. To help ensure that our clients obtain the return on investment they expect and deserve, we explain the value of investing in quality materials. High performing appliances, cabinetry and countertops that can withstand the test of time, quality hardware, fixtures and finishes are necessary to achieve the look, functionality and feel that you desire.
A showroom professional can also provide valuable guidance regarding adequate storage to meet your needs and lifestyle. During initial meetings, you should expect your showroom professional to ask lots of questions to help determine your wants, needs, dreams and budgets.
If you want to renovate a space in your home and avoid common mistakes that are costly and time-consuming while taking advantage of the best renovation practices, call Country Cabinets at (603-356-5766) or make a virtual or in-person appointment at 95 East Conway Road in Center Conway.
