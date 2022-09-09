Located at 3002 and 3016 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, this listing for May Kelly's Cottage for both restaurant building and the abutting parking lot.
Come have a slice of Ireland in the heart of North Conway. May Kelly's Cottage is a truly authentic Irish bar and restaurant that has become one of the most acclaimed Irish restaurants in the country.
The owners, originally from Ireland, have taken great pride in providing authentic Irish Fare, and have earned a reputation for the finest food representative of the Irish Pub.
Entering May Kelly's will take you back in time as you discover the massive collection of antique treasures including signs from near and far, and photos and memorabilia that will have you feeling you are back in Ireland.
This is a wonderful opportunity for new owners, with owners quarters, to build on the current strong business. This is a turn key operation, ready for you to hit the ground running.
With several different rooms for private dining or small parties, the restaurant can be intimate or in the midst of the crowd.
An outdoor deck has wonderful mountain views and overlooks the vegetable and herb gardens that provide some of the ingredients for the restaurant menu. Adjacent to the deck, there is a separate covered area that provides privacy when needed.
Besides the restaurant and bar, an adjacent barn (that for sure needs work) creates opportunity for whatever you wish.
A large commercial kitchen built for good flow and very well-equipped serves the establishment to perfection.
The two lots at 3002 and 3016 White Mountain Highway provide plenty of parking. Plus, the Location just outside North Conway Village is awesome.
The MLS number is 4928165.
The list price is $1,750,000.
The listing agent is Theresa Bernhardt with TB Realty Partners at Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty is the listing agent.
