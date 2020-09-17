The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually every aspect of life in the Mount Washington Valley and the real estate market is no exception.
Badger Realty is providing a window into how the real estate market has changed with a series of Virtual Town Discussions.
Two Zoom meetings — which were recorded and are available on Badger Realty’s YouTube channel — have been held so far. The first, on July 14, covered Bartlett and Jackson, and included agents Kathleen Sullivan Head, Diane McGregor and Eileen Difeo as panelists.
The second Town Discussion was held on Aug. 11 and focused on the North Conway and Conway markets, with agents Kerry MacDougall, Bernadette Donohue and Brendan Battenfelder taking part. The trio addressed property values and the impact COVID-19 has had on these values, market trends, and what those interested in the market need to know about buying and selling. With over 50 participants attending the Zoom meeting, the discussion was lively and in-depth.
The agents agreed it’s never been more important for buyers and sellers to be well informed about the market. They have seen a huge uptick in interest especially from people who want to relocate to the area, either now to work remotely or for retirement in the near future. With so many potential buyers and such low inventory, many properties are selling within days, with sellers receiving multiple competitive offers. As a result of demand, prices are on the rise.
MacDougall commented afterwards, “Brendan, Bernie and I have many commonalities as agents, but the way we look at the market and how we counsel clients is different. The Town Discussion was a cool way to give people a glimpse into the local market and an agent roundtable.”
Battenfelder appreciated the opportunity to have a conversation with such a diverse group. “It was like the conversations we have with people at the grocery store — people who may or may not be in the market to buy or sell — about what’s happening in the market. It’s great to be able to offer these candid conversations to everyone, to answer questions and share our thoughts on what we’re seeing.”
Donohoe echoed MacDougall’s sentiment.
“Everybody has different experiences that they bring to the table. I learned a lot from listening to my fellow panelists. We could have gone on for an hour on any one of the topics. I was so pleased that some people jumped in with questions right away — that showed this was an engaged, interested audience.”
Brenda Leavitt, Badger Realty’s managing partner, and marketing director Debbie Anderson, who moderated the discussions, came up with the idea for the events when considering ways to educate the public about area property values. The feedback for the first two Town Discussions, Leavitt says, “has been fabulous. People were thrilled to have been informed about the market, and how COVID-19 has affected us in real estate. If you listen (to the second video), you will hear people speak about how the information helped them better understand what is going on.”
The Town Discussions have been so successful that a third is planned for September, which will look at the real estate market in Fryeburg and western Maine. The event specifics will be announced on Badger Realty’s website and Facebook page. Those wishing to attend will be able to register at badgerrealty.com/register.
Badger Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin, New Hampshire, is the leader in real estate sales, rentals and leasing in the greater Mount Washington Valley.
For more information, contact Badger Realty at (603) 356-5757 or go to badgerrealty.com.
