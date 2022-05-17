CONWAY — There is much more to real estate than the Realtor. They are an integral part of the process, but there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make sure properties are ready for the buyers.
Realtors work with a group of affiliates who bring everything together and make sure the house is prepared for the new owners. This group includes home inspectors, photographers, title and insurance companies, builders, plumbers, and many more.
Every year, the affiliates of the White Mountain Board of Realtors put together “The Affiliate Showcase," which is a chance for the different businesses to present the services they provide to support the Realtors and ommunity at large.
This year's showcase is Wednesday, May 18, with a rain date of Wednesday, May 25, at Ledge Brewing Co. located at 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale.
To mix things up and make it fun for everyone, there is a new theme every year. The theme for 2022 is movies. The affiliates get to decorate their booths for the movie of their choice, then the Realtors choose their favorite one.
This event is a great opportunity for the affiliates to connect with the Realtors and make connections with new acquaintances.
Kim Hatch, co-owner of Turner Septic and co-chair of the affiliate board said, “I’ve met so many cool people that I didn't know in the valley and I love being a part of the affiliates. This group builds amazing connections within the community. They all know they can rely on each other and they are always willing to help when needed."
