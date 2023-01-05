With December’s holiday vacation behind us, let’s press ahead with a keen optimism for the heart of the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season.
Though Mother Nature has been less than cooperative thus far, snowmaking and grooming teams have been producing and fine tuning vast acres of white gold for snow lovers to play and compete on.
That said, the fresh year has much to offer from saving a few bucks on lift tickets to the continued resurrection of events both on snow and at the bar during apres ski.
Skiers looking for those discounts, especially for those inquisitive friends and relatives from away preparing for a visit, can still find them but they are not as deep or frequent as they once were. Ski area web sites are the resource to find them. Sometimes the deals are available online only, or exclusively at the ticket window.
Locals win out again on some familiar deals at valley ski areas, and feel free to rub it in to those from out of state. The non-holiday afternoon Local’s Sunday ticket at Bretton Woods is now $38. The ticket is good from noon on for residents of Carroll, Coos, Grafton and Belknap counties plus Maine’s Oxford and Essex and Caledonia in Vermont. All seniors pay $40 for a midweek non-holiday ticket while those 80-plus ski free.
Black Mountain’s Sunday afternoon ticket is another local special costing an affordable $20 for residents of Carroll, Coos and Oxford counties. The ticket is valid beginning at 12:30 p.m.
King Pine, celebrating its 60th anniversary, rolled out a $20 Tuesday night skiing ticket the other day. The ticket, for all ages, is valid from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Seniors aged 65-69 pay $40 for a midweek, non-holiday ticket, while those 70-79 pay $20 and those 80 and over are free.
Cranmore is offering $65 tickets online only on select Sunday Deal Days: Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 19.
Go online for the best deals at Bridgton’s Pleasant Mountain, which includes $37 non-holiday Tuesday and Wednesday adult lift tickets. If you are a senior skier, knock three bucks off those Tuesday and Wednesday non-holiday tickets. It’s $37 non-holiday Mondays and Thursdays for seniors, too.
Booking in advance and online at Attitash and Wildcat net $10 savings for a lift ticket.
Cannon is a magnet for valley snow lovers looking for a close road trip with their $45 New Hampshire resident Wednesday tickets. Better yet, New Hampshire residents 65 and over are free midweek non-holiday. Go online for both deals.
Seniors 70-plus ski free at Gunstock in Gilford, another close road trip.
Military, large group and discounted buddy-type specials linked to season passes are other ways to save money. So is taking advantage of your race league perks.
The Attitash faithful turned out Saturday morning in festive ugly sweaters to learn the name of the new high-speed quad that is replacing the three-person fixed grip Summit Triple next winter: The Mountaineer. The new lift will turn the agonizingly slow ride into about a six-minute trip. Attitash will host a number of send-off events for the triple including the Slow on the Snow Fest in March. The resort is reviving its event and apres scene with groovy stuff like Motor Booty Affair’s 70s weekend April 1.
Speaking of retro, tomorrow is King Pine’s 60th Anniversary Vintage Ski Day. They’re giving away prizes for best best vintage looks. So grab those neon jackets from the closet and get to East Madison, and don’t forget your woolies.
Cranmore’s new weekly uphill series debuts this Sunday at 7 a.m. Participants need a season pass or uphill ticket for it. The series runs until March 12. Register online at cranmore.com or as a walk-up.
The Granite Backcountry Alliance’s sixth annual M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin & Ski sold out quickly. With a field of 325, the Jan. 28 skin up the Auto Road has a weather-dependent potential elevation gain of 4,618 vertical feet.
Sunday River’s new eight-person high-speed Jordan 8 opened Dec. 26, 2022, to service Oz and Jordan Bowl peaks now in an area called the Western Reserve which will see future terrain development.
The forever popular Vertical Challenge returns to the valley with stops at Cranmore on Jan. 22 and King Pine on March 18. The tour also raises funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
With so much going on, let’s hope Mother Nature starts sending the snow.
