1-13-2023 Basch-Cranmore Uphill Series

From left: Ashley and Aiden Cyr of North Conway make their way to the Cranmore summit during the debut of the mountain’s new early Sunday morning Uphill Series. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

Father and son, North Conway’s Ashley and Aiden Cyr, reached Cranmore’s summit after skinning up from the base. Ashley lauded his son’s efforts with words of accomplishment and encouragement to which the tired 11-year-old John Fuller School sixth-grader added: “It’s definitely exhausting.”

Last Sunday, about 30 people from tweens to seniors of varying abilities turned out for the inaugural Cranmore Uphill Series.

