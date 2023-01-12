Father and son, North Conway’s Ashley and Aiden Cyr, reached Cranmore’s summit after skinning up from the base. Ashley lauded his son’s efforts with words of accomplishment and encouragement to which the tired 11-year-old John Fuller School sixth-grader added: “It’s definitely exhausting.”
Last Sunday, about 30 people from tweens to seniors of varying abilities turned out for the inaugural Cranmore Uphill Series.
Under bluebird skies and a full moon, the skiers, which included locals, weekend warriors and a handful of employees, made their way up the mountain’s designated uphill route — Beginner’s Luck, Gibson and Easy Street — for early morning fitness and fun.
The series was the brainchild of simultaneous thinking. North Conway’s Gorham Bike and Ski manager Sara Thomson and Cranmore assistant snowsports school director Meghan Kelsey coincidentally approached mountain management at nearly the same time about starting a morning uphill series. The two women then connected to combine efforts.
“I think anybody can get something out of this,” said Kelsey after her lap. “If you’re a super fast ski-mo guy chasing Strava times or you’re just looking for a morning fitness lap, I think this is a great opportunity for that. If you’re a novice, you can learn in a safe environment.”
The series fills a void for valley free-heelers left by the relocation of the Friday Night Series at Jackson’s Black Mountain produced by Ski the Whites to Black Mountain in Rumford, Maine. It serves as an introduction to the pursuit while containing social and conditioning aspects. With a dearth of natural snow in the backcountry so far, the series debut was well-timed.
“This is all about safety so people who aren’t as familiar with their uphill and touring gear have a great way to learn” said Thomson. “By starting early we also take away the element of people zipping by us because we’re typically done just as the lifts start turning.”
Cranmore encourages uphill skiers and snowboarders to earn their turns whether it is during the series or throughout the season. The ski area’s skinning policy requires uphill participants to have a valid lift ticket or season pass (there are uphill-only day tickets and season passes) and are allowed to travel between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Uphillers are restricted to the signed route from 7 a.m. until the resort opens to the public. Participants should travel uphill on the sides of the trail, single file and wear bright clothing.
Prior to the mountain opening, there are no rescue services so patrons do so at their own risk. Ski patrol may tweak uphill access during the day based on conditions and the volume of guests on the mountain. Thinking of bringing your dog? Only leashed service dogs are welcome.
The series, open to all ages and abilities on touring skis or splitboards, runs through March 12 and requires a ticket or season pass. Everyone meets at 7 a.m. at the colored flags at base camp to start the upward trek at about 7:15 a.m. The groups are sorted by hiking speed and ability.
Kelsey says the series will utilize the same route each week for now. That is based on available terrain. She likes the idea of opening up the event to other sides of the mountain if possible.
“There are logistics and planning that need to go into that,” she said. “And we need snow.”
Cyr was attracted to the series to ski with his son and have some company.
“This is my favorite form of exercise,” said the Savannah, Ga., native while removing his skins from skis. “It’s like hiking but I don’t have to hike down the mountain. I get to ski instead.”
Cyr would be skinning with or without the series, and is well aware of the resort’s downhill skiers versus seeing much less of them during backcountry excursions.
“I need to remember that I am a slow-moving target and I need to respect that they are going a lot faster than I am. I need to get out of their way because if they hit me, it’s not going to go well,” he said.
As for the early morning start, it’s an eye-opener.
“It’s a great way to start the day,” said Thomson before skiing down to a waiting mug of coffee.
