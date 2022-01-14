Cross-country skiing with children can be fun or frustrating, depending on how the adults set it up the outing. If they don’t consider kids’ needs before they go, chances are things won’t work out the way they imagined. Whether it’s a family, school group or ski club activity, grown-ups need to have a “game plan” that meets the children’s requirements, not adult ones.
What should you plan for when you take children skiing? Think like a child. They need to feel safe, be comfortable, have fun, feel rewarded and maybe learn some new skills. Parents, teachers and instructors have to figure out how to meet all those needs.
Start with safety first. No one wants kids to get hurt or scared. Parents and instructors should look for a safe environment that matches children’s skills and stamina levels. The ideal beginner area is “relatively flat, with a gentle hill on the side,” according to Steve Hindman’s “Cross-Country Skiing for Fun and Fitness.” It should be close to shelter, bathrooms and hot cocoa.
Comfort: Kids get cold or hot faster than adults. Watch for signs of either and take care of them. Children get hungry and thirsty, too, and those needs have to be addressed. Tired and frustrated kids won’t learn much. Comfort is a basic need that comes before anything else. Take frequent breaks to have snacks, rest, and water.
Once you’ve taken care of safety and comfort, it’s time to have fun on skis. Whether you’re skiing with your own children or instructing groups of kids, the best way to teach and build youngsters’ skiing skills is to “play with them,” not give them “lessons.”
Make activities fun, interesting, challenging and playful. Kids “learn to ski by playing on skis,” says Hindman. Playing games is a great way to get kids moving on skis. Whether your goals for young skiers are to build balance, movement, coordination or confidence, make sure your No. 1 goal is fun.
Games and activities teach skills better than direct instruction. An astute ski instructor or parent “leads them into activities that develop their balance on skis,” Hindman said. Whether it’s “Red light/Green light”, scooter races or “Sharks and Fishes”, games get kids moving on skis. Along the way, they’ll learn balance, steering, stopping, and all sorts of other skills.
How to set up activities for kids:
1. Select a safe place, out of traffic, close to shelter and relatively flat for beginners.
2. Set your boundaries with cones, flags or voice directions. Excited kids on skis can go out of bounds quickly. Let them know where the boundaries are.
3. Pick an activity everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, beginner to advanced skier can participate in and enjoy.
4. Emphasize cooperation over competition, especially with younger skiers.
5. Gather props. The usual to have on hand are small cones, soccer disks, balls, hula hoops, buckets, baskets and plastic cups. The unusual includes a dead chicken (rubber chicken), long poles or ropes and other weird, but interesting props.
6. Choose simple games that children are familiar with like “Red Light/Green Light,” “Simon Says,” “Follow the Leader” and others.
7. Keep directions short and simple. Demonstrate what you want the children to do.
8. Know when to take a break. If children are tired, frustrated, cold, hungry, or thirsty or tired of the activity, timeout for rest and refreshments.
9. Activities and games are fine for building skills, but kids want to ski. Save plenty of time for that.
Activities to get children moving on skis:
1. “Warm-ups” — From toddlers to teenagers and beyond, everyone needs to get their bodies warmed — up for skiing. It’s hard to go from a cold start to an uphill climb.
When Milan Elementary School kids came to Jackson to ski after their long bus ride, that’s the first thing we did — warm-up. Children with their skis on first, skied around the circle marked with cones, weaving in and out of them. Once, everyone was ready, “Simon Says” had kids jumping, moving sideways, forward and back on their skis (best without poles).
Collin Pouge, Jackson’s Project SUCCEED ski coordinator, told me he likes to warm-up with the “Imaginary Ski Race.” The youngest to the oldest skier pretends to be a ski racer, getting ready to race at the starting line. Without moving their skis or feet, they mimic the actions of skiers at the start line, getting ready to pole like crazy, to skiers in a tuck, going around corners and downhill, then climbing back up, all while staying in place. What a great way to warm up and experience the thrill of racing without having to compete.
Ball tossing around a circle gets skiers in an athletic stance and working on coordination. Doing the “Hokey Pokey” loosens up the joints. “Skiing like their favorite animal” gets kids moving on two or four legs or swimming, slithering and flying. It’s all good movement on skis.
2. Games/activities/relays — never use the word “drills!” Those are for older kids, getting into the racing circuit. The emphasis should always be on cooperative, rather than “competitive” play.
There are so many good games to play with children on skis, I can’t list them all here. Instead, I’ll give links to websites and videos you can check out yourself for skiing with your own children or with groups. Everything can be modified to your young skier’s or group’s age, interest, skills and interest.
There are kid favorites to try, like “Sharks and Minnows,” “Squirrels and Nuts” and “the Blob.” Kids always like the “one ski Scooter” slide, working on balance or the slalom course around cones to practice snowplow and step turns.
As long as they’re moving, gently challenged and successful, children will be having fun skiing on snow, while, (don’t tell them!) learning to ski better. Always top off a ski outing with hot chocolate and snacks. Young and old skiers deserve to be rewarded for their efforts.
Check out these resources for kids’ activities:
1. Bill Koch League is all about kids having fun on skis. Locally, Great Glen Trails follows this tradition with their Sunday afternoon BKL program. Go to tinyurl.com/2p8ky4ch.
2. Nordic Ski Lab has great videos and games for kids. Go to tinyurl.com/4baahyzn.
3. Amelia Mayer, “Teaching Kids Cross Country Skiing — Tales of a Mountain Mama.”
4. REI. Go to tinyurl.com/yt98pecb.
New snow is hopefully coming soon. It’s a good time for Nordic skiing fun and learning with kids — try it out.
Upcoming special events:
Jan. 15-16 — Great Glen Trails’ Women’s Winter Escape, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 8:45 a.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more, go to greatglentrails.com/winter-escape.
Jan. 16 — Great Glen Trails Nordic Demo Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jan. 17 — Bretton Woods 48th annual Geschmossel Classic 15 K Ski Race. For more, go to tinyurl.com/2d6yfbuk.
January 22 — JSTF’s Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic ski race — 21K, from 8-11 a.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/5fmuj3wb.
Weekly events
Bill Koch League Ski Club at Great Glen Trails on Sundays, for grades 1-8, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Nordic Meisters at Great Glen Trails, Tuesdays, through March 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association (BARA) Jr. Nordic Program, grades 1-8, Tuesdays into February, after school at Bear Notch Touring Center, Bartlett.
North Conway Community Center Nordic Skiing Program for grades K-6, Fridays in Whitaker Woods, began Jan. 7, 3;30-5 p.m.
Friday Night Lights Uphill Series at Black Mountain, Fridays through March 18, Registration is at 6 p.m. with a group start at 7 p.m. with pizza to follow. The cost is $10 per night or $70 for season passes.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
