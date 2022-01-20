Cowbells clanged as terrain park contests returned to Cranmore last Sunday after a season of darkness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With supportive spectators on the sidelines and overhead on the quad, nearly 20 teens, tweens and groms took to Reed’s Progression Park on the South Slope to twice navigate a slope-style course with small to medium features like jumps, rails and boxes in the first of a three-event Cranmore Park Series.
Among the cowbell ringers were John Difrisco and Seth Bailey, both of Norwell, Mass.
“This kind of feels like we are getting back to normal,” said Difrisco who had a son competing, and daughter on the mountain. “We love it. Families get together. We’re all cheering. It’s a lot of fun.”
The series, free with a season pass or lift ticket, is a first-rate way for young skiers and snowboarders to show off their latest tricks, gain confidence and have some supervised fun with compadres.
Anyone can enter. This contest had a healthy contingent from Cranmore’s aged 8 to 13 freestyle and freeride group coached by Tyrrell Nickerson and Reed Karnopp.
“A lot of these kids are not focused on racing, but want to be in a program,” said Nickerson. “This is something else for them to learn how to do. They work on their skiing, improve their skiing and have fun while they’re at it.”
At this level, many in the group are doing straight airs and learning how to slide a box.
“They’re getting the basic park safety skills down,” he said. “With some of the older kids, we work on more complex tricks.”
Bailey, one of the cowbell ringers and part of a group of South Shore families with freestyling children, offered praise for the program.
“The kids have just progressed incredibly over the last few years,” he said. “I recommend it to anyone.”
Carter Tasker of Chocorua, 15, a Kennett High School sophomore, likes park events so he can make up how he can ski. He finds it more enjoyable than running gates.
“I can make up my own style instead of doing what everyone else does,” he said before taking his second run of spins and sliding rails. He’d like to enter all three events and improve.
Plus, friends are encouraging.
“Friends help you,” he said. “They challenge you to push yourself to do the next tricks you want to try.”
Cranmore terrain park supervisor Dan Robbins and his crew supervised the event.
“After last winter’s social media contests, we really wanted to get back out in the parks and host some events in person,” he wrote through email before the competition. “We felt that we would be able to safely have contests outside and that they would be a little more popular and a lot more fun for all the participants.”
Robbins said with great snowmaking and grooming, the crew worked hard all week to get the park open for the three-day Martin Luther King weekend. Originally scheduled for last Saturday, a day that saw single-digit temps and brutal wind chill, the event was moved to Sunday.
Winners received various prizes like hats last week. They’ll be giving away bigger prizes as the series progresses.
“Each event will be different and we are hoping to utilize all our parks to host the contests throughout the season,” he said.
Next up on the build list is the Morton 60 Terrain Park on the North Slope.
Tschol’s Terrain Garden featuring beginner and intermediate features located on Lower Beginner’s Luck is now open.
Interest in winter sports like terrain park events tends to jump during an Olympic year such as this with the Games scheduled next month in Beijing.
“We are very excited to see snowboarding and freestyle skiing in the Olympics again and the events hosted at Cranmore this winter will be a slope-style format like you will be seeing on TV,” he said.
The top three skiers 12 and under were Max Faust, Jasper Macdougall and Mason Coffey; 13-18 were Carter Tasker, Tyler Matthes and Matthew Pantilla. Top snowboarders were Holly Panttila, Peter Perry and Jack Difrisco.
“All abilities are welcome, and we will have different age brackets,” Robbins said.
Registration is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the the main base lodge’s Red Sled area with a 10:30 a.m. start. The remaining dates are Feb. 26 and March 12.
As Nickerson says, “The goal is to get them to progress.”
