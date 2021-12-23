After a one-year hiatus from citizen racing due to COVID-19, skiers have returned to the gates at Bretton Woods in a new series.
The seven-week TGIF series replaces both the Fireball and Ted Gilbert Memorial Saloon race leagues that have origins linked to the Innkeeper competition from the 1970s.
Skiers are happy to be back on course.
“It’s a fun time. You go out and enjoy life,” said Center Conway’s Robert Bonsignore last Friday. “You’ve got to have some fun things to do, and this is one of the things that we really enjoy, my wife and I.”
Bonsignore and his wife, Dorothy Gilbert, have been citizen racing at Bretton Woods for about five years. A Friday race series fits their schedule.
“There’s a good thing about being retired,” he said with a laugh. “When you’re retired, you don’t have to worry about it.”
According to Bretton Woods climbing programs director and race coach Steve Nichipor, with both race leagues on break last season, organizers took the opportunity to start fresh and generate some new enthusiasm for ski racing. Since night skiing is on hold at the resort, the hope is a daytime Friday race will work for racers from both previous leagues, as well as new racers.
“With so many people still working remotely, we hope many of the families that ski Bretton Woods will take the opportunity to tailor their work schedule around skiing and racing on Fridays this winter,” said Nichipor. “We have families with kids that either are still in remote school or taking Fridays off from school to get some extra training in, and hope that many of them will participate in our TGIF league, now that it’s open to ages 10 and up.”
Last Friday’s preliminary race at about midway down Sawyer’s Swoop was one opportunity for participants to work off some recreational gate rust that may have accumulated during the one year gap. Also, newbies could get acclimated to the pursuit.
The series features teams of five competing in giant slalom, dual GS and slalom in the Recreation Race Arena. It’s open to alpine and telemark skiers, and snowboarders. The series runs Jan. 7 through March 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Each team is awarded points based on where they finish in their division. Racers not on a team will be randomly assigned to teams without enough members. Register at brettonwoods.com/racing.
“We see more people taking Fridays off work and school to ski than Mondays, so we hope to encourage that with a fun event that the whole family can participate in,” Nichipor said.
One new twist to the league is its wide age range from tween to retiree. Part of that reflects the resort’s family-centric vibe and growing youth race programs.
Another is the length of the series. Though it’s billed as seven weeks, it’s really eight with that practice day.
Organizers talked with adults who had never raced before, but wanted a chance to learn about it and not just by jumping in and trying it. That was what the practice day helped do.
“We don’t expect our weekend race program racers to race without any training time, so adults shouldn’t be any different,” Nichipor said. “We decided a great way to help new racers feel comfortable in the gates and help returning adults get comfortable again would be to add a training day instead of a race day. This will give racers a chance to get some practice without the pressure of competition.”
Bob Leslie of Marblehead, Mass., has skied Bretton Woods before. He joined TGIF because of the convenience.
“I usually come up on Tuesday and go back on Saturday so this is perfect,” he said.
Octogenarian Charlie Baxter of Franconia said it looks like it’s going to be fun.
“I did a beer league at Pats Peak (in Henniker) from when I was 65 to 79,” he said. “Then I was off a couple of years because of the COVID and I figured this would be something do do.”
Of course, streamlining two popular races into a new one means there’s bound to be some grumbling from the peanut gallery.
“As with any change, there are positive and negative reactions, but overall people are excited about the program and we’re hoping to see it grow in popularity,” said Nichipor.
As Bonsignore said with a smile, “It’s all for bragging rights at the bar.”
