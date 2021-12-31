Here we are in the winter. I briefly talked to Jeff Fongenie this Friday morning. He is a U.S. Forest Service snow ranger who works on the east side of Mount Washington.
He said that much more snow is needed up there for normal winter conditions. For backcountry skiers, Left Gully is the only option in the ravine. “People have been skiing Left Gully off and on since late October,” he said.
He continued: “There was a human caused avalanche there on about the 6th of December. There were two skiers near the top of Left Gully and one about halfway up. The one below had stopped to put on his skis. One of the skiers above started down and triggered an avalanche. He slid most the way and was unhurt. The one below was caught in it and pretty banged up.”
The Harvard Cabin caretaker was first on the scene of the injured skier. Fongemie also responded. Because the lack of snow the skier had to be slid on a litter on mostly grass most of the way down the Sherburne Ski trail, and the rescue took five hours.
Ice climbers have been frequenting the right side of the headwall, before it builds up with snow. This normally happens early in the season every year. Ice climbing continues in Huntington Ravine all winter.
Christmas season has also been traditionally a time for winter hikers to climb Mount Washington. This year, the winter Lion Head trail is not in ideal shape yet, and hikers have been using the summer Lion Head trail.
I asked Fongemie if the summer Lion Head Trail was in good shape now or if it was really icy.
“I asked a few hikers recently,” he said. “They said that with a fairly shallow layer of snow to grip traction, it has been good conditions.”
So the tradition continues. Of course with rain on the mountain forecast for Saturday, conditions will change.
I asked him for general advice for winter visitors to the east side of the mountain.
“We have a saying on the mountain,” he said. “Know before you go. This includes both weather forests and conditions. People may come up here from someplace south like Nashua. It could be mild and sunny and the forecast may indicate that. For Mount Washington weather it is best to go the Mount Washington Observatory website.”
As for conditions, at this point the snow rangers are posting on the Mount Washington Avalanche Center’s website (mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org) three times a week. This will increase with more snow.
Last March 23, I had my own misadventure in Tuckerman Ravine. I was descending Right Gully into the ravine with crampons and an ice ax. I slipped in the slushy conditions, slammed my ice ax in to stop, and it had no effect in the slush. I slid a hundred feet and came to rest in some stunted spruce. I had torn ligaments below my left knee and couldn’t stand up.
It was ski season and plenty of help arrived immediately to litter me down. Jeff Fongemie was in charge of that rescue.
In a sense I hadn’t followed the rule “Know Before You Go.” That morning I was a guest in a snowcat to the summit on the auto road. I started down from the summit and decided to take Right Gully, without knowing just how slushy conditions were.
If I had climbed up the winter Lion Head Trail that morning instead, I would have been aware of the conditions and likely thought better of it. Once previous to that, I had turned around while descending Right Gully because of such conditions.
Everybody’s experience on Mount Washington is different. Learning from others’ experience is smart. I hope those who visit the mountain this winter remain safe, and know before they go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.