10-1-2022 Parsons-South Baldface from the summit of Little Deer Hill

South Baldface from the summit of Little Deer Hill. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

This Tuesday, I headed over to North Chatham and climbed Little Deer Hill (1,090 feet) and Big Deer Hill (1,367 feet), something I haven’t done in a few years. I am always glad when I do. Some small mountains have class, and these do.

They are located in a quiet corner of the White Mountains. The 4.3-mile loop is a good workout and has great views.

