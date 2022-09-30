This Tuesday, I headed over to North Chatham and climbed Little Deer Hill (1,090 feet) and Big Deer Hill (1,367 feet), something I haven’t done in a few years. I am always glad when I do. Some small mountains have class, and these do.
They are located in a quiet corner of the White Mountains. The 4.3-mile loop is a good workout and has great views.
To get to the trail from Conway, I took Route 302 to Fryeburg, Maine, and a left just before the post office on Route 113. I continued out through East Conway, North Fryeburg, Maine, Stow, Maine, and Chatham, and in about 17.6 miles from Fryeburg, parked in the Baldface Circle Trail parking lot on the right.
Next to the outhouse in the parking lot was a trail sign for the 0.4-mile Deer Hill Connector. I took that, first along Charles Brook, then right along the Cold River until I reached the dam that crosses the river. I walked across the dam, which is especially built for foot travel.
At the three-trail junction beyond the dam, I took the middle one — the Deer Hills Trail — up Little Deer Hill. I started uphill. The woods were wet, and the sun sparked on the leaves.
Gaining altitude, behind me beyond the trees, was the pastoral valley of the Cold River. Beyond it was South Baldface, the area’s prominent peak. I reached the first lookout and looked back across as morning clouds wreathed its bare granite summit. They were late in rising as it was almost noon.
Soon, I reached the bare granite summit of Little Deer and sat in the shade of a pine for lunch, with a good view across the valley as the clouds continued to peel back from the summit of South Baldface.
After a substantial pause, I crossed the summit and continued on the Deer Hill Trail down to the saddle between the two peaks and up to the top of Big Deer. The rounded summit ledge is in the woods, but I didn’t bother walking the few feet to it, and descended beyond it a hundred feet on the trail to the south lookout ledge.
There is a vast panorama there, starting on the left with Adams Mountain. The old Evergreen Valley Ski Area was on its opposite eastern side. From Adams Mountain, the view swept right over hill and valley to open intervales along the Cold River and Mount Eastman. Tall grasses, almost white in their autumn color, were plentiful on the ledge where I sat, and waved in a brisk warm breeze.
Then I headed down the trail another mile or so to the junction with the Deer Hills Bypass, and took a right on it. A gentle traverse of the lower slopes eventually brought me back to the dam over the Cold River. I crossed it and soon I was back at my car, satisfied with the day’s hike.
