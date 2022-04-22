“The sun was warm but the wind was chill,” as Robert Frost said about an April day, describing most days this week.
On Wednesday, I decided to forgo climbing to a mountaintop, and instead walked into Shingle Pond, located at 1,710 feet on the east side of Mount Kearsarge North.
Shingle Pond is located at 3.1 miles on the 5.1-mile Weeks Brook Trail, which goes to the summit of Mount Kearsarge North. The pond is a great destination in itself. The trail is quiet and the pond worth lingering to take photos and see sign of wildlife.
To get there, heading east on Route 302 I turned left before the post office in Fryeburg, Maine, onto Route 113 and continued to East Conway, where I went straight on Green Hill Road for 3.8 miles. I turned left on the dirt Hardwood Hill Road and in 0.1 miles pulled into the parking lot before the gate.
The AMC White Mountain Guide describes the Weeks Brook Trail as “a somewhat rough and sparsely marked route that, for experinced hikers, provides an attractive and lightly used alternative to the Kearsarge North Trail.”
I think it has improved somewhat since then, though this time of year it is a little wet, and I was glad to have leather boots that were waterproof.
Trail signs are sufficient. The trail starts on a fire road and in 0.6 miles bears right on another fire road and immediately left into peaceful woods on an easily followed trail.
In 1.5 miles, it pops out on a road again, crosses an old logging park, where there are well spaced trail markers and enters the woods again. From there, the ascending trail is a little more obscure and damp.
Because of the wacky weather previously, when the valley got snow turned to slush and then rain, a couple inches of snow covered the ground as I neared Shingle Pond. The forest floor was white. It was enjoyable to walk on.
Continuing through a tall evergreen forest, I arrived at Shingle Pond and a good view opened up across it. Above, the details of the Mount Kearsarge fire tower were easily discernible on the peak, because it was much closer than seen from the valley.
A dark cloud lingered over the mountain and a light snow fell onto the pond. A typical beaver pond, tall dead trees dotted the near shore above patches of leather leaf.
I walked further around the pond on the trail to get a different perspective and sat for lunch. Two beaver lodges spaced well apart rose from the vegetation near the shore, and I noticed a larger lodge on the far southern shore.
Later, I walked over there, and found some interesting things. Large lily pad roots or rhizomes had been pulled up and floated in profusion where the beaver had been eating them.
I didn’t realize that beaver ate them until getting home and looking it up. In the winter, northeast beaver primarily eat tree bark from their underwater winter stash. But they eat other forms of vegetation, depending on availability and habit.
Also, an interesting beaver dam shaped like a half circle was on the outlet there. I scratched out to it, and walked along it. It was old and covered with moss. Beaver had been at Shingle Pond a long time. They were aware, as was I that day, that it was a quiet refuge from the outside world.
