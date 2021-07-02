Recovering from a knee injury myself and now slowly working my way back to longer hikes, I have enjoyed sometimes writing about mountain people in my hiking column during my recovery. I plan to continue when the opportunity arises. Here is a special one.
Kristina Folcik, 43, of Tamworth is a mountain runner and Mount Chocorua is her favorite mountain. Often she will leave her home on Fowler’s Mill Road on foot, take Paugus Mill Road to the Liberty Trail — which she has officially adopted — and climb her mountain.
“My fastest time to the summit is 53 minutes,” she told me recently. “My fastest descent time is 37 minutes, but it was after dark and coyotes were howling which was scary, so I went extra fast.”
She’s not that timid. She has climbed Denali, and is working on the High-Pointer Club, which is reaching the highest point in each state. At one point, she was a pro downhill mountain biker, and quit after a bad accident.
From 2012 to 2019, Folcik was on the La Sportiva elite mountain running team, which competed all over the country. Hundred-mile races were not uncommon.
Since then, besides her day job as a dental hygienist, she has run her own business called Rockhopper Races, LLC. It organizes and hosts mountain races in the White Mountains Region, as well as offering specialized coaching for beginners and advanced mountain runners.
This past month, she hosted a race on her favorite mountain, Mount Chocorua. There were 247 people who signed up.
It was not a straightforward course to the summit. It started up the Hammond Trail, descended the Liberty Trail, took the Bolles Trail, Bickford Trail, Brook Path, West Side (bad weather) Trail and Piper Trail to the summit. Descending was more direct on the Liberty Trail and Hammond Trail.
Folcik collaborated with the White Mountain National Forest to get permission for the race, and also a landowner for parking. Part of the proceeds went to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy. In all her races, $3 to $5 per runner is donated to a related organization.
In July, she will host the Kickin Asphalt race on roads, a 5K/10K in Conway. It is the same time as the Outdoor Health and Wellness Fest in Schuler Park, where the race begins and ends. Part of proceeds go to the Mount Washington
In September, she hosts the advanced Kilkenny Ridge Race. Starting in Jefferson it goes over Mounts Waumbek and Cabot, and continues to Roger’s Ledge and ends at South Pond. It is 25 miles one way or 50 with a return hike. A bus picks up one way entrants early in the morning at South Pond.
In November, Folcik has gotten permission from N.H. State Parks for the annual White Lake Ultra. This small Tamworth pond has a trail around it, which is repeated over and over in the race. For solo runners and relay teams of four, the race entrants can run from six hours up to 24 hours. “Nobody has broken 100 miles yet,” said Folcik about past races there.
In June 2022 a new race will occur called Race the Cog. Runners will ascend the cog maintenance road up Mount Washington next to the cog railway tracks, racing trains up the mountain which will be full of their fans.
Folcik met with the cog owner Presby and his family to work out the considerable details. There will be three categories: the elite runners will race a biodiesel powered cog at its full speed; the second category will race a biodiesel at the slower speed of a coal powered train, which will not be used as it throws hot embers; the third will race slower trains.
The limit is 650 participants. Registration is open now. Part of proceeds will go to the Appalachian Mountain Club division that maintains trails in the Presidentials and the Mount Washington Observatory.
All of these mountain races have aid stations along the way, people trained in wilderness first aid, and food at the end or along the way. Asked if she runs her own races, Folcik said: “I can’t run on race day as my co-director and I need to be available for making sure the runner and volunteers are safe.”
Rockhopper Races doesn’t take up all her spare time. Leaving the La Sportiva team gave Folcik time to fit in personal adventures with the growing community of hardy adventurers in the Mount Washington valley.
It has also given her time for her home where she raises pigs, chickens and goats, has a large greenhouse, and sells her popular fudge at her self-serve stand on Fowler’s Mill Road.
The day I called her this week was hot, but she had run up Mount Chocorua early that morning with a friend. A few days previously, she went with a few friends up the Caps Ridge Trail on Mount Jefferson at night and communed with the strawberry moon on the summit, getting down early the next morning.
A day later, she was climbing the Moats. Squeezed into a cloudy and drizzly day this week, she ran up to the ponds at Carter Notch. On nearly all of her adventures her Border collie Bennett is at her side.
One thing I haven’t mentioned is her work with the photographer Jay Philbrook, who photographs women in the wilds wearing beautiful clothes. One of her many photo shoots with Philbrick stands out. Folcik, Philbrook and mountain guide Marc Chauvin scrambled up to the Eaglet, a hundred foot free standing pinnacle above Franconia Notch.
The intent was to photograph Folcik on top of the Eaglet in a flowing purple “parachute” dress. It is a 5.6 rock climb to the top. They ended up bivouacking for the night separately, Folcik alone in a cave part way up the Eaglet. The next morning, she stood on top. Philbrook was higher up the slope on a ledge. The wind suddenly picked up her flowing dress and they got the shot.
Check out Folcik’s Rockhopper Races website at rockhopperraces.com.
