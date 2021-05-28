There is a reason that outdoor adventurers consider accidents that have happened in the past, such as in the Accident Report in the biannual AMC Appalachia Journal. It is to learn from mistakes and hopefully lessen the chance of their being repeated.
Recently, I talked to U.S. Forest Service Snow Rangers Frank Carus and Jeff Fongemie whose job is to monitor winter and spring conditions on the east side of Mount Washington, assess and post avalanche conditions, advice visitors and perform rescue operations there.
“Going over incidents in the mountains can help others avoid them,” said Fongemie when I broached the idea of highlighting a few. Soon, after that I had a three way phone conversation with the two snow rangers. Here are brief accounts of a few incidents, starting in January 2021.
Jan. 16 was an unusual day on the mountain. The prevailing wind is normally from the west, but a nor’easter was moving rapidly through from the east. By noon, winds from the ESE were 85 mph on the summit with gusts up to 110 mph.
An athletic trail runner from Maine was on the Alpine Garden, dressed in clothes appropriate for a September hike in settled weather. Previously she had made round trips to the summit and back down in four hours.
But snow was accumulating an inch and hour and visibility from blowing fog was near zero. Her retreat route down Lion Head was not visible. She stumbled off trail and into the deep snow between stunted spruce, where she took temporary shelter. She realized that hypothermia would soon follow and in deep distress called 911.
Frank Carus said that if a cell phone is used to call for help, it is best to call 911, because they can ping your location. The dispatcher called the snow rangers and a three way conversation occurred. Knowing her location, he told her that hypothermia would set in long before rescuers could reach her.
It was best if she left her shelter, walk east into the wind where she would soon see cairns on the Lion Head Trail, and to continue down. This she did. A rescue team of three met her on her way down. Once in the snow ranger’s cabin at Hermit Lake it took a few hours to raise her core temperature from low 90s so that shivering could begin.
In the early afternoon of Jan 22, a party of two skiers talked to a snow ranger at Hermit Lake. Because of the moderate avalanche conditions, when human triggered avalanches are likely, he advised they ski the lower headwall, either between the Lobster Claw and Right Gully or below Left Gully.
Later, they ignored the advice and climbed to the top of Left Gully. After one turn, the first skier triggered an avalanche and fell all the way to the bottom of left gully. Considering how narrow it is between rock walls, he was very lucky. At the bottom he was buried up to his head, which was partially above the snow.
He partner wasn’t aware of all this and skied down. But soon finding him, he went for help. Soon help arrived and a shovel from Connection Cache and he was extricated. He later looked at his GPS watch, which had recorded his descent speed in the avalanche at 56 mph.
On Feb. 20, a 62-year-old Russian from Brookline, Mass. was descending Mount Washington late in the day. Despite icy conditions, he had not brought his ice axe or crampons and only had microspikes.
Entering the Alpine Garden he somehow took a wrong turn off the Lion Head Trail and headed down Right Gully about 4:30 p.m. in approaching darkness. His traction devices were not sufficient and he slipped, sliding down the gully and slope below to somewhere above the boulders called Lunch Rocks. He received non-life threatening injuries, and couldn’t move unassisted.
His couldn’t get cell reception. Later his worried wife called, but to a business number. Finally, word made it to appropriate agencies. The snow rangers started up into the bowl after receiving word, reaching him at 2:45 a.m. It was cold and windy, but he had survived the long wait and was able to walk down to Hermit Lake with assistance. Many volunteers plus AMC and Forest Service staff delivered him to Pinkham Notch at 5:30 a.m.
Other accidents and incidents occurred on the eastern side of the mountain this year. Those in the spring included a long fall in the Gulf of Slides, a dangerous fall from the Lip of Tuckerman Ravine with a climbing rope wound around the person and a loose ice axe attached; and a broken femur acquired by a young person skiing down the icy South Gully in Huntington Ravine.
Also, on March 23, I was descending Right Gully into Tuckerman Ravine with ice axe and crampons, slipped and slid a few hundred feet into stunted spruce and acquired a tendon injury to my left knee. Medical attention was immediate on the busy day, and I was evacuated by snow rangers and volunteers. That experience no doubt caused my interest in writing this column.
A word of caution, the Tuckerman Ravine Trail up over the headwall is closed this time of year. In the past, descending hikers have slipped on snow there and fallen deep into a crevasse. Fatalities have occurred. Closed signs are placed at both ends of the closed section.
Be safe. Stay up to date on conditions by going to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center at mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
