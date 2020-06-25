“Golf tips are like aspirin: One may do you good, but if you swallow the whole bottle you’ll be lucky to survive.” — Harvey Pennick, golf pro and instructor
The “comeback” is a term associated with the world of sports. We have all had opportunities to watch teams or players return from the abyss of a loss and have the ability to overcome a situation. If you say “28-3” to a football fan from New England, or Atlanta, they immediately recall the Patriots winning the Super Bowl after being down by the aforementioned score.
In 2004 we saw the Red Sox comeback after being three down to the Yankees to win the divisional series. They would go on to win the World Series and “break the curse.”
Individual players also have come back from injury, sickness or some malady that prevented the athlete from participating in his or her sport. Golf is no exception. We have seen players return to play at the highest level and have success. But in 1950, 70 years ago, the greatest comeback in any sport (at the time) was a golfer, Ben Hogan.
In February of 1949, Hogan and his wife were driving from Phoenix to their home in Fort Worth. Hogan had just played in the Phoenix Open and lost a playoff to Sam Snead. In foggy conditions, Hogan’s vehicle was struck head-on by a Greyhound bus. With injuries (broken pelvis, broken leg and punctured lung etc.) that might have prevented him from walking ever again, the return to playing professional golf was a long shot.
Through determination and an extensive walking routine, Hogan resurrected his game. Sixteen months after the accident the “Hawk,” as he was known qualified for the U.S. Open at Merion Country Club outside of Philadelphia.
Up until 1965 the 72-hole, U.S. Open, was played in three days. The final 36 holes were played in one day. For Hogan to play, he had to wrap his battered legs and soak himself in ice cold tubs. Walking 18 holes took its toll on the golfer, 36 was going to be a near impossible task for Hogan.
Playing the final day, Hogan was in constant pain. His caddie encouraged him to keep going when the pain of playing became almost too much. His playing competitor, Cary Middlecoff, bent over to mark Hogan’s ball when it became too much of an effort.
When Hogan got to the 18th hole, he needed a great shot to par the hole. It is here where photographer, Hy Peskin took a famous photo of Hogan hitting a one-iron. What many don’t realize is that par on 18 only put Hogan into an 18-hole playoff the next day. Hogan went out the next day and shot a 69 to defeat Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio to win the US Open.
Ben Hogan is one of five players to have won the “Grand Slam” — Gene Sarazen, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods the others.
About 40 years ago, Boston Globe sportswriter Ray Fitzgerald wrote a book titled, “Champions Remembered.” This gave the reader insight into the athletes who would grace the Mount Rushmore of the Boston sports scene. Russell, Orr, Williams and Marciano were a few of those Fitzgerald wrote about. Coming from different backgrounds and playing different sports each individual had a common bond, an internal fire that allowed them to reach the pinnacle of their sport.
Ben Hogan had that inner drive that pushed him to the top of his sport. In 1950, after overcoming life-threatening injuries, Hogan won the toughest test in golf. His truly was a great comeback.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The NCCC will be hosting the New England Women’s Amateur Championship on June 29-July 1. Some of the best players, in the six-state region, will bring their playing skills to North Conway. If you have some time to “lend a hand,” Nancy Stewart has offered to coordinate the volunteers. She can be reached at nmds@aol.com.
A demo-day is scheduled for July 5. Representatives from Taylor Made and Callaway will be on the range from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are looking for a personalized club fitting, contact the pro shop for a time.
Congratulations to Ben Dougherty and Jim Fagone for qualifying for the State Amateur Tournament. The event will be held at Nashua CC next week.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Wentworth members held their Spring 4-Ball last weekend. Taking first gross for the men was the team of Dave Lowry and Paul Keane. Paul helped the cause by making an eagle on the 11th hole by “jarring” a 160-yard second shot. Second gross went to Dave Emmet and Wayne Ekholm.
On the woman’s side, it was Maryann Lowry and Cricket Focht taking first gross. Second gross went to Lynne Walker and Kitty King.
On the net side, it was John Gallo and Bob Dipace taking the top spot. Second net went to Charlie Zaccaria and George LeMieux. For the woman, Rita Descoteaux and Gloria Hannon took first net. Second net went to Kathy Gilligan and Nancy Pittenger.
In Week 4 of the Red Fox League, teams played a “pick 6” event. First place went to Stan and Dan’s, followed by Shanks-A-Lot and the Mulliganz.
Individual honors went to Lori Cote (14’5’’) and Charlie Hanlon (7’) for long putts. Sharpshooter of the night was Keith Bradley.
League standings have the Pinseekers and Shanks-A-Lot tied for first with 19.5 points. Jack’s Caddies are close behind with 19 points.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: The wait is finally over, and good things happen to those who wait. Hale’s will open for public play this Friday. The best-kept secret in the Mount Washington Valley is in great condition thanks to course superintendent Evan Conner and staff. Players can make tee times via the website haleslocationgolf.com or call the golf shop at (603) 356-2140.
In COVID-19 Ladies League action a “Power of Three” game was played. Taking the top spot was the team of Cheryle O’Neil, Kathy Smallcomb and Carole Pierce. The quota game saw Jill Luchetti take first. Individual honors went to Cheryle O’Neil for closest to the pin and Jeanne Wright for the longest putt.
The Men’s League also played a “Power of Three.” Taking first place was the team of Mike McMahon, Joe Rubino and John Reddy. Mike McMahon also won the weekly quota, posting a +5. Closest to the pin honors went to Don Valliere.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Eagle is offering discounted fees for those who put a foursome together and play in the Sunday Afternoon Scramble. The greens fee will be $15 for adults and $10 for juniors. For those who would like to take a cart, it is an additional $10 per person. Players are asked to make their teams and can play any time after noon. Tee times can be made by phone. The Eagle plans to offer this friendly competition throughout the summer.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Junior Golf will begin July 7 at LKCC. To register, go to the club’s website or registration can be done at the clubhouse.
Last week’s Tuesday Social League saw the team of Gene LeBlanc, Glen DeCarteret, George Basset and Phil O’Hanley take first place. Second place went to Alan Emery, Bob Bean, Jerry Guyot and John Laramee.
Closest to the pin winners were Dana Morrell (No. 5) and Ron Ela (No. 16).
Tim Lamson had a great way to celebrate Father’s Day. Tim had a hole-in-one on the 12th hole and his sons were with him to enjoy the shot. Congratulations!
Finally, there was a great turnout for the Jim Hadlock Tournament. This year’s scholarship recipients were Jack Watson and Fitzy Fitzgerald. Both of these young men graduated from Fryeburg Academy. They were on the golf team at FA and work at LKCC. Congratulations!
19th Hole
During the playoff in the 1950 U.S. Open, Lloyd Mangrum was on the 16th hole. He marked his ball, and when he replaced it, a bug landed on the ball. He re-marked the ball, wiped the bug off and proceeded to putt. After completing the hole he was informed by a USGA rules official that he would be assessed a two-stroke penalty.
In 1950, the PGA and USGA were separate entities. The PGA allowed the players to re-mark the ball, but the USGA only allowed a player to re-mark the ball if it was in another player’s line. A tough game was even tougher 70 years ago.
Have a great weekend!
