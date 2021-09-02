Once again the winner of the PGA Tour event was determined in a playoff. There has certainly been a lot of fierce competition this summer where these incredibly talented golfers refuse to lose and force a playoff. This past Sunday was incredible; the day began with Patrick Cantlay and Bryson Dechambeau tied at 21-under par and both shot a 66 to head into a six-hole playoff. Officials started to wonder if there was going to be enough daylight to settle this intense battle.
Dechambeau had an amazing week at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.: He shot a 60, made 27 birdies, had four eagles and he was No. 1 in driving. But, he became the first golfer ever to shoot a 27-under or less through 72 holes and lose on the PGA Tour.
This match on Sunday between Cantlay and Dechambeau is a perfect example of how important chipping and putting is to shoot a low score on the golf course. These two great golfers went shot for shot down the back nine; what an exciting afternoon that did not end after 72 holes.
They were tied with three holes left to play and on the 16th hole, Dechambeau made a birdie putt to take a one-stroke lead. On the 17th hole, both players made a bogey on the par 3. So it came down to the 18th hole and Cantlay made a 21-foot putt to tie up the match. Dechambeau had a chance to win, but he missed his 12-foot putt. This was the beginning of an intense six-hole playoff.
The playoff began with Dechambeau continuing to hit great tee shots and Cantlay playing very consistent golf with many opportunities to make key putts while under lots of pressure. Cantlay had a very intense look on his face and he was focused while showing no emotions.
On the fifth playoff hole, the par 3 No. 17, both players hit great tee shots, first was Dechambeau leaving his ball six feet from the hole. That put added pressure on Cantlay, who hit his shot just shy of three feet to the cup. After they both made their putts, it was off to the next hole in this exciting match.
On the last playoff hole No. 18, both players hit great drives and second shots to the green. Cantlay continued to make one more clutch putt to birdie the hole — it was outside 17 feet and then Dechambeau missed his putt by inches. The victory went to Patrick Cantlay.
Dechambeau had so many chances to win, he missed five straight putts — the last two holes in regulation and the first three holes in the playoff. All of those putts were inside 20 feet. Any of those putts would have made him the winner.
It all came down to the putting to determine the winner on Sunday. On the back nine, Cantlay gained more strokes with his putter than 80 percent of the field did the rest of the week. Hole after hole, late in the day, Cantlay made the key putts to not only force a playoff. He continued to hang in there for 6 more holes and close it out with a 17-footer when he needed it the most!
This is the third and final week of the FedEx Playoffs with the Tour Championship hosted at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Cantlay has earned enough points to be ranked No. 1 with a head start of 10-under before he tees off. Tony Finau will start at 8-under; Dechambeau at 7-under; Jon Rahm, 6-under; and Cameron Smith at 5-under. These are the top five players out of 30 who will be competing for a chance to win $15 million and take home the FedEx Cup.
Also this weekend, in the world of the LPGA, the Solheim Cup will be played at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. This competition between the top women professional golfers from Europe and the United States. It is a three-day match play event between teams of 12 players with a similar format to the Ryder Cup.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Ladies League Championship was held on Wednesday. Results will not be available until Sept. 15 when everyone is at the league meeting.
Upcoming events include the Fall 4 Ball scheduled for Sept. 19 and the Cross-Country Tournament slated for Oct. 17. Teams that played in last season’s cross-country tournament have the first option for one of the 14 openings.
The Red Fox League dinner and awards night are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and awards starting at 6 p.m.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: In last week’s Thursday Night Scramble, the winners were Jane and Bruce Carr along with Adam Mosston. Adam also won closest-to-the-pin honors.
The first week of the Fall Don Ho League saw the team Par Tee capture first place at -6. The Switchback team took second at -4 and the Chislas was third at -3. Erin Jacobs and Kevin Young won the long drive competition while Terry Fitzgerald won the closest-to-the-pin competition.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Men’s League results for Aug. 31, saw first place go to J.J. Green with +8 points, followed by Mike Castonguay at +5 points and there was a four-way tie for fourth between Bill Earle, Denis Lavoie, Brian Gilpatrick and John Rafferty, all with +3 points. Closest-to-the-pin on No. 6 went to Tom Proulx.
Ladies League results for Aug. 30, saw Sandy Wolner take the top spot with +7 points, followed by Rosemary Klaus at +4 and Jeanne Wright with +3 points. Closest-to-the-pin on No. 3 was Jeanne Wright, while the longest putt on No. 3 was sunk by Denise Woodcock.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Last Friday, the Professional Logging Contractors “Log A Load for Maine Kids” held their third annual golf tournament. They raised a record $41,696 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine. The event was a huge success. The volunteers for this event did a great job with fundraising and organizing the tournament. Lake Kezar Country Club is happy to be a small part of the fundraising success.
The club is opening up a 2022 membership special. Join now and get September and October of this year with your membership along with 2022. Sign up online or at the clubhouse. This is an extra two months of golf.
Since the Superintendent’s Revenge was such a success, another one is in the works for Wednesday, Sept. 8. Call to sign up. The entry fee is $20 per person.
Don’t forget to sign up for the 30th annual Fryeburg Rec Tournament. Come out and support this event. This golf tournament was a big part of completing the David and Doris Hastings Community Center. If you haven’t stopped in to see the community center, you will be quite impressed.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The club hosted the annual Operation Hat Trick tournament on Aug. 19. The winners for the men were Adam Lanzilotti and Rich Vargus. In the mixed division, Julie Rivers and Harold Kazanjian took the top spot, while for the ladies, Alice McElhinney and Anne Rourke finished in first.
NCCC Senior Club Cup was also held last week and the winners were Mary Deveau for the ladies and Dana Russian, after a three-golfer playoff, for the men.
This year’s Ladies Club Cup winner was Nancy Morris, who defeated Donna Wallace for the championship.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Golf talk
“As you walk down the fairway of life you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round.” — Ben Hogan
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.