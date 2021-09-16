The Ryder Cup is set to be played next week, Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis. Originally, this international match play event was scheduled for the fall of 2020, but due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, it was postponed in July 2020. This golf course is fantastic, along the shores of Lake Michigan, with shot-making required on every hole. Most likely there will be some big winds coming off the lake and the players will need their A-game for this competition.
U.S. captain Steve Stricker announced his 12-golfer team for the tournament against Europe this week. Stricker is a native of Wisconsin and he is a Madison, Wis., resident.
This is the 43rd Ryder Cup, and it is held every other year. The Americans will be trying to end a long stretch against the Europeans, who have won nine of the past 12 competitions, most recently in Paris in 2018.
There are so many young professional golfers that have been playing really well with lots of success in recent years, the first six players picked after lots of analysis were Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.
Stricker added Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth to the roster.
Six of the U.S. golfers have never appeared in the Ryder Cup: Berger, Cantlay, English, Morikawa, Schauffele and Scheffler. These rookies are amongst so many young golfers that are very talented here in the U.S.
“Everybody’s getting younger in the sport it seems like,” Stricker said. “They’re playing better at a younger age. They’re getting some match-play competition under their belt at an amateur level. But they bring an excitement level that’s unmatched, I think.”
Unfortunately, Patrick Reed will not be part of the Ryder Cup team this year. He has made three Ryder Cup appearances but was hospitalized last month with pneumonia and the uncertainty about his health and the lack of play went into Stricker’s decision.
Long hitters on the U.S. team will have the advantage at Whistling Straits and Stricker said that will be one key factor going into this fierce competition. Experience at the Ryder Cup will also be important. Spieth is playing in his fourth straight Ryder Cup at 28 years old.
“First of all, it’s a beautiful golf course on the lake,” Spieth said. “Should be a great setting as well in the fall. Excited to see the differences that it presents from playing in August. You have to shape the ball both ways, off the tee and in the greens. So it requires a lot of different shot-making abilities. You’re likely going to have some winds. You got to flight it and then you have to launch the ball high and soft onto the greens. It really tests every facet of the game.”
The European team is led by captain Padraig Harrington and the team that is heading over the pond to face the USA next week includes Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry, who were selected as wildcard picks. Garcia is making his 10th Ryder Cup appearance and he is Europe’s all-time leading points scorer. Also, Lee Westwood (this will be Westwood’s 11th appearance), Matt Fitzpatrick and Bernd Wiesberger confirmed their spots. The other automatic qualifiers were Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Paul Casey.
We all have the Ryder Cup to look forward to next weekend with three days of great golf. In the meantime, enjoy this great golf weather here in the valley.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: In Ladies League play on Sept. 1, Diane Mitchell recorded the long drive from the blue tees, while Helen Toohey did the same from the red tee.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on hole No. 5 went to Jackie McBoom at 10’2”, and the honor went to Cricket Catalucci on No. 16 at 44’3.”
Long drive for 0-25 went to Diane McDonald, while the long drive for 26+ honors was claimed by Patty Keane.
In the Nine Hole Ladies event, in group B, Reggie LeBlanc had the low net of 40, and Adria Brown had the low gross of 49.
In group A, Marilyn Desmarais had a low net of 54, and MaryEllen Gallo had a low gross of 48.
In the 18 Hole Ladies play, in group C, Patty Keane had the second low net at 102; Kathy Gilligan had the first low net at 70, while Debbie Chase has the low gross of 96.
In the B group, the second low net with a 94 was MaryAnn Fitzgerald, while Cricket Cataluci took the first low net with a 68.
In the A group, Robin Garside with a 75 took the first low net, while Maryann Lowry with a 90 took the low gross.
In results from the Ladies Travel League, hosted this week by Maplewood Country Club, there was a tie for first and third and both were decided by a show of cards. The winning team was Lynne Gillen, Shari Linsky, Suzie Kinney and Diane Stillman and they will receive a round of golf at The Maplewood Country Club. Second place went to the team of Monique Turcotte, Anne McWalter, Annaliese Kirk and Gwyn Grassett; third place was Dottie Heffernan, Pam Lewis, Cheryle ONeill, Amy Haseltine and fourth place went to Rita Descoteaux, Maggan Nyberg, Susan Jordan, Jane Weldie. Congratulations to all the winners.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Seventy-eight golfers enjoyed the 18th annual Senior Tournament. Everyone enjoyed a barbecue lunch following the tournament and prizes were given out. There were three divisions, starting with 64-and-younger all the way to 75-and-older. Also, a lucky loser drawing, paying out cash and skills competitions.
Handicaps were adjusted based on your age. The older you were your handicap was raised by one stroke based on your division. Under 64, handicaps were lowered based on age. Here are the results: Ladies Sub Senior — first place was Marshal McKenna.
Ladies Senior — first place gross — Diane Johnson; first net — Jane Hadlock; second place gross — Carol Leblanc; and second net — Cindy Scheiman.
Men Sub Senior — first place gross — Bob Prescott; first net — Bill Caddigan; second place gross — Everett Landy; and second net — Steve Richards.
Men Super Senior — first place gross — Gene LeBlanc; first net — Henry Middelmiss; second place gross — Howard Prior; second net — Peter Noble; third place gross — Randy Pillsbury; and third place net — Wayne Hadlock.
Men Senior Division — first place gross — Rodney Allen; first-place net — Dee Barker; second place gross — Kal Scigi; second place net — Dick Connent; third place gross — Bob Gould; and third place net — Doug Smith.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on No. 16 went to Barry Hadlock; on No. 5 it was Dough Smith; and on No. 17 it was Bob Gould.
Summer isn’t over yet! Join us for a great day at the Hobbs Library annual golf tournament (rain or shine) on Sunday, Sept. 26 and support the library. Fantastic prizes, raffles, side games, mulligans and a terrific silent auction. Entry fee includes cart, delicious breakfast and lunch. To register and for more information, go to tinyurl.com/zjcasm9s.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Fall Don Ho League continues and after three weeks the Par Tee team is in first place at -16. In second is the Switchback team at -14 followed by the Chislas at -13 and the Jocular Jewelers at -12. Erin Jacobs and Kevin Young won the long drive competition and Rick Storm won closest-to-the-pin honors.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The annual member-member tournament is scheduled for Sept. 19.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Golfers, hole and cart sponsors are needed for the 13th annual Kennett Hockey Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 10. This is a four-person, best-ball, scramble. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/57979dte.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check-in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Golf talk
“A kid grows up a lot faster on the golf course. Golf teaches you how to behave.” — Jack Nicklaus.
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
