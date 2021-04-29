For some reason, this felt like a short winter and the golf courses are open once again!
I am proud to be the golf columnist for The Conway Daily Sun. Forty-five years ago I learned to play golf in the Mount Washington Valley and still cherish the great memories of walking the golf course with my dad since the age of 12. Time does fly when you are having fun and I look forward to a great season of golf with all of you.
The LPGA is growing and more great young players continue to join the tour. The PGA continues to turn out fine young men to compete on the highest level – “the greatest game ever played” gets better all the time.
I have spoken to many local golf professionals this week and they are so happy and upbeat that they have a full season ahead and the golfers are coming by the carloads. If we did not chat, let’s do that in the days to come.
Women’s golf is off to a good start, junior golfers have been spotted and seniors continue to mingle with the locals. My travels have taken me to the PGA Tour in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Savannah, Ga., Charleston, S.C., and the Coastal Carolinas over the last four months. I sure do miss the Mount Washington Valley and all the great scenic views that make golf majestic.
Who is open
North Conway Country Club is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; seven days a week. The restaurant will be open in May. Go by and see Kevin Walker and his staff…they are committed to giving you the best possible experience in the valley.
Province Lake is opening this Saturday with rates as low as $25, stop by and see Lou O’Neill, director of Golf, also say “Hi” to Dick Dennison — a legend in golf. The superintendent, Ted Cole and his crew are very busy making some great improvements to offer the best conditions possible!
Androscoggin Valley Country Club is open and Larry Fellows is gearing up for a big season along the river and the superintendent Rob Jewette is excited to be there as well.
Waumbek is open from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., seven days a week. Stop by and see Golf Professional/General Manager Joe Benevento. Tom Friel is the owner and a special guy as well. It is the oldest course in New Hampshire, most scenic and their new superintendent is hard at work – welcome Rick Biddell when you are up there.
Eagle Mountain House and Golf Club is open. Bob McGraw is a true professional and a great ambassador to the golf industry. Call ahead for tee times 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., driving range closes at 4 p.m. and it is closed all day Wednesday. Take a nice nine-hole walk and have a delightful lunch on the deck.
Hale’s Location Golf Course is open Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at the moment while they finish their new cart paths. Kim O’Neil is the golf professional with great enthusiasm along with Evan as the superintendent. The hotel and food/beverage will open on May 28 — major renovations on the resort. Lots to look forward to with elegance. Nine holes with lunch or dinner is the perfect day!
And let’s not forget Bethlehem Country Club….an old Donlad Ross design from 1910. Owner and golf professional Kim Koprowski is hard at work setting up another great year. They are open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; seven days a week.
I will see you all soon as I head north in the next few days. Let’s stretch more, exercise more, practice more and play more golf. Golf fitness is a big part of having more fun and staying healthy all season long. I will be writing a golf fitness article soon with tips from the best fitness experts in the valley.
I am pleased to be preparing a great season from my writer’s desk. I love golf and everything about it. I am fortunate to have worked on the private club side, media and food and beverage.
Working at several of the top 100 Private Clubs in America has opened up a few doors along the way. I enjoyed working as a caddie and participating in over 20 PGA Tour Pro Ams, being inside the ropes is a blast and walking alongside guys like Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Justin Rose, Jonathan Byrd, JL Lewis, Brett Quigley and Brad Faxon are a few of my many highlights.
I am an ambassador of junior golf, First Tee, Women’s Golf, EWGA, LPGA, PGA and Champions Tour.
Please let me know what I can do to make this golf column special, informative and entertaining. From Maine to South Carolina, I could share golf with you. But this year is devoted to what you want and how can I take a great golf column and make it even better! Thanks to Joe Soraghan for his dedication and commitment.
I am never at a loss to share a golf story and memory from my colorful career with started in the 1990s. Thank you all for playing the great game of golf and supporting your local course. I want to hear from you and talk about “anything golf” that is important to you or you want to hear more about. I will share all local news around golf as it becomes available to me. I will include fitness and travel tips along my journey. I want to hear from you. Play golf, America!
“And if you play golf, you are my friend!” — Harvey Penick
Jim McFadyen has been enjoying everything golf since 1975 and is the founder of the Coastal Carolinas Golf Association and Golf Trail. Affiliated with Northeast Golf and the New England Media Group, you can reach Jim by email at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
