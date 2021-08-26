Two photos in sports
What a great tournament this past week at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.! It was the first week of the FedEx playoffs and there was lots of great golf. Here are a few of the highlights:
On Saturday, Cameron Smith shot up the leaderboard with a pair of 30s, shooting a 60 and tying the course record.
Sunday’s round was postponed until Monday, due to the tropical storm passing through the area.
On Monday, during the final round, Tony Finau shot a 65 with a 30 coming into the clubhouse. He was tied for fourth place at 14-under, heading into the final round and he lit up the final nine holes with three birdies and an eagle. This forced a playoff with Smith after both players worked very hard for 72 holes with hopes of winning the Northern Trust.
It is difficult to go to a playoff after grinding it out with hopes of winning with the added pressure of extra holes. Smith hit his tee shot out of bounds on the first playoff hole, putting himself two strokes behind Finau. Tony Finau won the hole and the tournament with a par — it was his first PGA Tour win since 2016. Congratulations to Tony Finau!
This week, the BMW Championship will be held at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. Jon Rahm is the defending champion of this event in which the top 70 PGA Tour golfers will be competing to earn a spot as one of the top 30 golfers to advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Caves Valley is a long golf course and it will be playing 7,542 yards. Ten holes have lots of risk/reward opportunities and that will impact the changing leaderboard throughout the weekend.
The FedEx playoffs allow the best of the best a chance to win the FedEx Cup by finishing strong and earning extra points over this three-week format. Many players are still in the hunt and have a good chance of winning the FedEx Cup next weekend. Let’s take a look at how the Fedex playoffs’ rankings have changed after just the first weekend. Finau went from No. 23 to No. 1 with his victory on Monday. Rahm is ranked No. 2 and Smith went from the 16th position to No. 3.
Many of the top-ranked players have had many top 10 finishes this season. For example, Finau had eight top 10s and one win; Rahm had 13 top 10s with one win; Collin Morikawa has had two wins and eight top 10 finishes; and Jordan Spieth has one win and nine top 10 finishes this season.
Anything is possible as we continue to watch the greatest players compete this week. But the fact that several of the top-ranking players have had so many top 10 finishes, may be an indicator that they are all knocking at the door of another victory in the days ahead.
Tip from the Pro
Here is a great putting tip from Kim O’Neil, PGA Professional at Hale’s Location.
“To be a good putter your eyes need to be over the golf ball. One way to check where your eyes are is the put a golf ball on the bridge of your nose and drop the golf ball. If your eye position is correct the ball should land on top of the golf ball that you are putting. If not, you will have to stand more upright or move your ball position until it lands on top of the ball.”
If you have any questions on this subject or anything to do with your golf swing, please feel free to contact Kim O’Neil. He is available to help you improve your golf game.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: It was a long hot weekend for the Club Championship. It was a small field this year. The men’s winner was Pete Thompson with a two-day gross score of 176, while second place went Virgil Webb with a two-day gross score of 177.
The ladies winner was Maryann Lowry with a two-day gross score of 172, and second place went to Lynne Anderson with a 185. The over 30-handicap ladies winner was Rita Descoteaux with a score of 204, followed by Bonnie Blake with 209.
Clubhouse Manager Joe Mosca congratulates all who played this year.
Here are the results from the point quota of the Ladies League from Wednesday. Laurie Ranz took top honors with +7 points, followed by Cricket Catalucci, +3 points; Debbie Chase, +2 points; Rita Descoteaux -1 point.
There were five chip-ins: Laurie Ranz had three chip-ins, while Jane Goulart and Susan Dugdale each had one.
Next Wednesday, Sept. 1, is the Ladies League Championship.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Men’s League results for Aug. 24 saw Richard DeFranzo take top honors at +5 points and there was a four-way tie for second between John Reddy, John Fogarty, Jim McLaughlin and Dave Moretto, all with +2 points.
Closest-to-to-pin honors in on hole No. 6 went to Dale Petts.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Last week, Lake Kezar had its second Superintendent's Revenge Scramble of the summer. There were 21 teams and a lot of laughs. A kid’s driver had to be used on one of the holes and a kid’s putter on another hole.
Cash prizes were awarded in very unique categories. Mike Lewis and Pattie Street kept it fun for everyone. Winners and losers alike. They have plans for another Superintendent’s Revenge Scramble in September.
Upcoming events are posted on our website and in the ad located on the golf page in this paper. First up will be the Fryeburg Rec Tournament, set for Sept.11-12, which is in its 30th year. Entry forms are at the clubhouse and can be found online.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The club hosted the annual Operation Hat Trick tournament on Aug. 19. The winners for the men were Adam Lanzilotti and Rich Vargus. In the mixed division, Julie Rivers and Harold Kazanjian took the top spot, while for the ladies, Alice McElhinney and Anne Rourke finished in first.
NCCC Senior Club Cup was also held last week and the winners were Mary Deveau for the ladies and Dana Russian, after a three-golfer playoff, for the men.
This year’s Ladies Club Cup winner was Nancy Morris, who defeated Donna Wallace for the championship.
Upcoming events include Titleist Fitting day on Saturday, Aug. 28. Please call the pro shop for more information.
The North Conway Country Club Mixed Scotch event is this Sunday, Aug. 29.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Aug. 12 cramble saw the team of Terry Fitzgerald, Nicki Lynn, Mike Peloquin and Linda Boyer as the victors. Peloquin won closest-to-the-pin honors.
The Fall Don Ho League kicked off Wednesday night.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
