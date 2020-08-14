This past week, the White Mountains National Forest Service posted an open letter on its Facebook page asking visitors to the forest to have more respect for the resource and the people that protect it.
In the same week, the MWV Conway Chamber of Commerce placed signs in the village asking visitors to respect the community and those in the hospitality industry who serve them.
Signs have also been posted asking that visitors and locals wear a mask when entering shops and restaurants — something that one would think was just plain common sense.
Outdoor recreation areas throughout the White Mountains are being overrun and are suffering for it. One need only take a short drive through any of the notches to witness what is happening.
Lines of cars are parked for miles around every major hiking trail and even the most obscure trail heads are full. The Saco River has become little more than a ride at Disney World with people waiting in line to get on.
I drove by the entrance to Diana’s Baths last Sunday morning, the parking lot was full at a little past 9 a.m. and there was a long line along the road waiting to get in. I heard that some have waited up to two hours to get a parking spot.
The forest service, state Fish and Game, local fire departments and local volunteer groups are overwhelmed this year with calls to rescue stranded and injured hikers.
The reason given for this sudden influx, of visitors from the south, is the COVID-19 virus. This is no doubt true, however the influx has been gaining momentum for a long time and there are no signs that it will slow down in the future.
My favorite place in the valley has always been the Saco River, and this year I have fished the river only once.
It is true that fishermen can avoid the “plastic hatch” by fishing very early or late in the evening.
However, anglers should be advised that in the evenings you may have to fish around a beer party.
In the mornings, you will have to avoid the aftermath of the same party. Every one I know, who fishes the river, tells of how much trash they haul out on every trip.
This year, the town has added extra porta-potties at First Bridge and still, despite being pumped twice a week, are overflowing. You can guess where the rest of the waste goes. It may come as a shock to some, but a fire permit is required to have for a campfire on the river. It is illegal to remove logs from the river, but it is done every year, because tubers and paddlers may get caught up on them.
In many respects the town turns a blind eye to what happens on the river. I sincerely doubt that a summons has ever been written for having an illegal campfire on the Saco River. And no one has ever faced charges for removing logs from the river.
Let’s face it, money talks and the Saco River is a cash cow for some in the valley and they have the ear of our public servants.
This past spring, the idea of charging a fee to park at First Bridge was presented to the selectmen. At the same time, it was suggested that Hussey’s Field be turned into a parking lot. I would be hard pressed to fork out $20 to fish the river for an evening and so would a lot of other fishermen.
Another suggestion was to limit parking to Conway residents only, which would have left out residents from surrounding towns.
The idea of turning the field into a parking lot is insane. How long before the field would be turned into a dust bowl and someone would want to pave it over?
My simple suggestion would have been to have followed the lead of Hampton Beach and limited the parking. Something, by the way, that the locals love.
If the parking lot at First Bridge was limited to half the spaces and no parking allowed on the roadway, the congestion that has been allowed to happen would have been avoided.
This same idea could be applied at congested areas throughout the area.
It is not too late, there is next year. Letters on Facebook and polite signs are not going to do the job.
See you on the river.
