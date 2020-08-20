The other afternoon, I was sitting in my den contemplating the wall of aluminum tubes stacked up in one corner of the room. The tubes, as you may have guessed, are rod cases. Somewhere behind the wall is a rod rack designed to neatly hold rod tubes.
The rack holds maybe a dozen tubes and some time shortly after I got the rack, my collection of rods out grew it. Today, the rack is buried and lost from view. I have never bothered to count how many rods I have and have no real desire to do so. Let’s just say I have a few fly rods.
As I sat there, one tube seemed to be beckoning me. I am not sure why, but I was compelled to get up and go over and untangle it from the rest. The rod was an Orvis bamboo Pace Changer. I haven’t fished it in I don’t know how many years. Like most bamboo rods, the Pace Changer has two tips. What sets this rod apart is that the tips are of two different lengths.
It is not uncommon to find a bamboo rod with unequal tips as the tips are prone to breaking, which is why most quality bamboo rods came with the extra tip. A lot of people think that the reason for two tips was to change the rod’s action, not true, however in the case of the Pace Changer it is true.
The rod was made for an HDG line or what we call a six-weight line today. One tip makes the rod a seven-footer and the second tip changes it to a seven-foot three inch. The longer section makes for a slower action and the shorter section speeds the rod up.
I have fished both tips and find the shorter, faster section better suited to my tastes. I also fish the rod with a five-weight line as I feel that the six line loads the rod too quickly. I got my Pace Changer at an auction years ago. Somehow, the auctioneer had a couple of different Orvis rods mixed and as a result a competitive bidder dropped out and I got both rods at a good price.
Although I think my wife was a little shocked that I would pay that much for two rods. Today, both rods are worth far more than what I paid for them. It does me little good, as I would never sell either one of them. If you hang in there and go to my estate sale you might get a pretty good deal, as my children will probably just be happy to get rid of the junk.
After pulling the rod out of the jumble, I took it out of the tube and admired it for a while. Like I said, I had not fished that rod in years, and now it seemed to be begging me to take it out and fish with it. I couldn’t argue with it so I found a compatible reel and line and drove to a nearby stream.
I rigged it up with the shorter tip and waded in. Bamboo rods come alive in your hand and speak to you like no plastic rod can. This old rod had already spoken to me and had somehow found a way to get me to take it out once again.
It belonged on the water and soon proved its worth as very shortly I hooked up my first trout. I can’t say for certain, but I think the old rod was as delighted as I was. Now I know, as well as you know, that fly rods don’t think, but I can’t think of any good reason how that one rod got to the front of the pile.
See you on the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.