The road north, up Route 16, hasn’t changed much in all the years I have driven it. I always get a good feeling when I get north of Berlin and the road narrows.
At the first site of the boom piers, that dot the center line of the Androscoggin River, I am transported back in time to the era of the log drives. The air is different now and the pine trees are more pointed here. As I drive along the road, I can’t keep my eyes off of the river; always looking for wildlife and maybe a rise.
In Errol, I usually make a couple of stops. The first at L.L. Cote’s, for a Maine fishing license; because I always forget to buy it on line. Or, it could be that I just like to take a few moments to look around the fishing department and seeing what’s new in the fly bins. The second stop is for a sub at the Errol Country Store; still the best sub in the North Country.
Once across the Maine line, the atmosphere changes a little. Now, my eyes are glued to a new river: the Magalloway. I will in fact follow the river almost to my final destination; crossing it several times.
Not long after crossing the border, I will turn on to a dirt logging road. For the next 20 miles, I will keep a sharp eye out for moose and, more important, marauding logging trucks. Meeting either one in the middle of the road could be fatal.
At last, at the trail head that leads to the pond, I will set on the tailgate of my truck and eat my sandwich. When done, I will get into my waders and assemble my fly rod. It is only a short walk to the pond, and the only hindrance is a muddy spot just before reaching the water. This year, it is far less treacherous due to the dry weather.
Several years ago, my friend, Rick Davidson, and I had the pleasure of meeting the couple who had cut the original trail into the pond. They had kept a row boat chained up there for 50 years or better.
They were quite elderly and the lady took a fall on the way out. Both Rick and I rushed to help her up, but she got up unassisted and shook herself off. She said it was no bother and that she was embarrassed to be doing, “old lady things.” At this point in life, I know what she meant, as I find myself doing “old man things” all the time.
I have caught some very large brook trout here, including an honest 20 incher. I have a witness and photographic evidence to backup my claim. The last few times I have been here, the trout have been smaller. These are wild trout and no matter what their size they give a good account of themselves. Today was no different and although plentiful they were small.
I always fish a Hornburg when here and have had good results with them. However, the fly that always seems to produce the best is Nick Lambrou’s Heron Fly. This is an old New Hampshire stand by works just as well in Maine. I fish both of these flies by letting them rest on the water foe a second or two before stripping them under the water.
Later in the day, you may get a few rising trout and they are always sipping midges. I have never been able to get a real good look at the real thing, but a Griffith’s gnat does the trick in about size 22.
Because I am prone to doing “old man things,” I try to get an earlier start for home than I used to. Just don’t like driving at night as much. I am not so much worried about logging trucks in the evening, but those pesky moose can be a problem. Only a few more days to fish Maine before the season ends.
See you on the river.
