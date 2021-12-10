New Hampshire has a long history of fly tyers who were innovative and added to the long list of hallowed fly tyers. New Hampshire could give Maine a run for its money when it comes to fly tyers who made their mark on fly fishing.
Dick Eastman, a guide from the Connecticut Lakes region, created the Dick’s Killer bucktail in 1928. The fly was the top fish getter on the Second Connecticut Lake. Soon afterwards, Bill Edson took the fly to Percy’s Flies in Portland and created a modified Dick’s Killer and named it the Light Edson Tiger.
Anson Bell, from Pittsburg, created the Anson Special Bucktail and the Bell Special Streamer. George Ordway of Franklin, developed the Ordway Streamer, a New Hampshire variation of the Colonel White streamer.
In the latter part of the 20th century, the tradition continued. Ora Smith of Keene not only developed his own fly patterns but tied creations for fellow anglers. Many of these variations were identified by the creator’s name. Ora was not a friend of the golden pheasant. It was the prime ingredient for many of his flies.
Jim Warner of Laconia is known for the Winnepesaukee Smelt. This fly is tied as a tandem (two hooks) or as a casting streamer and is as popular today as when Warner created the fly.
Nick Lambrou of Manchester created the Woodduck Heron Fly. The fly earned Lambrou Fly Rod & Reel magazine’s “Angler of the Year” in 1988. The fly is simplicity itself. Tied with one wood duck lemon flank feather and one dun feather, the fly has caught trout all over New England.
Here in the valley, Dick Surette is still known for his Riffle Fly. The Riffle Fly was Surette’s iteration of Lee Wulff’s dry flies. Using exclusively white tails and white wings, the Riffle Fly is just as effective as the day Dick first took it down to the Saco River.
Dick Stewart and his Dredge Bug series of flies continue to take trout from the ponds of the White Mountain National Forest. This is just one of the many flies Stewart created while at the helm of the North Country Angler and Fly Tyer magazine.
Wendall Folkins, Red Peckham, Bill Thompson and a myriad of others have made New Hampshire proud with their contributions to fly tyers all over the country.
This tradition continues today with a fantastic fly tyer. Scott Biron has devoted decades to the craft of fly tying and is turning out some amazing patterns for the trout anglers of New Hampshire. His story is compelling.
Biron began tying flies in the 1960s. He spent decades fishing North of the Notches and designing flies for the trout and salmon that live there. Biron’s favorite river is the Androscoggin.
In 2017, Biron was awarded a New Hampshire Traditional Arts Grant and studied under the tutelage of Peggy Brenner, another noteworthy New Hampshire fly tyer. In March 2018, Biron fulfilled the grant and was added to the New Hampshire Traditional Arts and Folklore Listing.
Working with New Hampshire Fish and Game, Biron has instructed hundreds of fledgling tyers in the craft. Perhaps one will join the list of New Hampshire’s fabled tyers in the future.
Biron will be visiting the valley on Dec. 14. Saco Valley Trout Unlimited has arranged to have Biron do a fly-tying demonstration and meet and greet any fly tyers who attend his seminar. The seminar is being held at the North Conway Community Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required, and donations are welcomed. Biron will have some of his creations available for purchase and autographing. You will have an enjoyable evening.
Tip of the Week
Interested in starting to tie your own flies? Purchase a high-quality fly-tying kit from a reputable supplier.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
