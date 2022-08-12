8-13-2022 North Country Angling-Upper Hall Pond

Upper Hall Pond is the scene of many brook trout and loon encounters. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

One of the memories that remains firmly entrenched in my mind was my first loon encounter. It was as a young child standing out on a dock, at night, on the First Connecticut Lake. The loons were speaking to each other with that haunting yodel. A sure sign of wilderness, Dad said.

Whenever we saw loons, or heard their call, it would cause us to pause, listen and smile. The loons verified that we knew we were in the wilds of New Hampshire.

