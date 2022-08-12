One of the memories that remains firmly entrenched in my mind was my first loon encounter. It was as a young child standing out on a dock, at night, on the First Connecticut Lake. The loons were speaking to each other with that haunting yodel. A sure sign of wilderness, Dad said.
Whenever we saw loons, or heard their call, it would cause us to pause, listen and smile. The loons verified that we knew we were in the wilds of New Hampshire.
The other thing that, the loons told us that there were brook trout. The baitfish trout eat in the water body where the loons summered. If we saw or heard a loon, we knew that the brook trout were inhabitants of that water.
Over the years, more and more waters were inhabited with loons. A sure sign of an ecological success story.
My next vivid memory of a loon encounter was on Clarksville Pond. This pond is only 20 acres in size and is stocked annually by New Hampshire Fish and Game with brook trout. The pond is fly fishing only and the stocked brook trout can run up to three pounds.
On this particular excursion, Dad and I noticed a loon had taken residence in the pond. A first-time sighting for us on this pond. We got into the canoe and started paddling out to our honey hole. The loon began to swim toward us, not away from us, as we would usually experience.
We anchored and began casting but the fishing action was slow. The loon lost interest in us and began to swim away, diving from time to time looking for an unsuspecting trout.
Suddenly, my line went tight and then bowed in a huge arc. I had hooked one of the big broodstock brookies. The fish would dive to the bottom taking line. I would retrieve line bringing the fish closer to the boat. As the trout came closer to the boat, we could both see the length and girth of this fine trout.
Ping! Out of nowhere, the loon had come from behind the boat and stripped the fish right off the end of my line. We looked at each other in disbelief. The loon had taken the fish not more than 3 feet from the boat.
A more recent experience occurred at Upper Hall Pond. Upper Hall has been a great loon hatching area. There have been new offspring there for several years now.
I like to float tube at Upper Hall Pond. I can hike the eastern shore, slide into the pond, then work my way back to the north end covering most of the fishable water. Total relaxation.
This trip, I floated over to the island area to cast among the boulders. The male loon swam within 5 feet of me and just watched me cast, waiting for me to hook a brook trout. The loon stayed beside me for 10 to 15 minutes and then swam off.
I did eventually hook a trout and a race began between me and the loon. The bird was making a beeline for my float tube, and I was retrieving the fish as quick as possible. I won the race.
The loon popped up next to me. He knew I had to release the trout and that the trout would be easy prey upon release. I had other ideas.
I looked at the loon and made a throwing motion like I was tossing the trout back into the pond. The loon took the fake and dove into the water. I then gently tossed the trout in the other direction saving the fish to live and run from the loons another day.
Tip of the Week
If you fish stocked trout ponds with loon inhabitants, keep a couple of pebbles with you. You can deke the loon by throwing the stone in one direction while releasing your trout in the opposite direction.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
