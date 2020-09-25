When the glaciers receded thousand of years ago, some Atlantic salmon got trapped in the new inland lakes that were formed. Atlantic salmon are known for their strength, their weight and their challenge as a game fish. The fish that remained trapped retained some of these characteristics. Landlock salmon are known for their size, their acrobatics and their difficulty in bringing the fish to hand.
New Hampshire has several lakes, and the lakes tributary rivers with nice fall runs of landlock salmon. For the landlock salmon angler, this is the primetime to pursue this fish.
In the valley, we are fortunate enough to have two great waterbodies to try and catch Salmo Salar Sebago. Silver Lake in Madison and Conway Lake in Center Conway are home to this marvelous fish.
The best chance to catch a landlock salmon is in Conway Lake. The deep water in the center of the lake allows the salmon to survive warm summer temperatures. Many anglers reported fine catches of salmon this summer in Conway Lake. With cooling waters and the spawning urge kicking in, salmon can be found at the outlet to Conway Lake and at the mouths of the tributary streams like Willey Brook.
Trolling a smelt imitation like the Gray Ghost, a perch imitation like the Barnes Special, or and attractor pattern like the Mickey Finn will bring strikes from the pre-spawn salmon. When trolling lures, a Mooseluk Wobbler or DB’s Smelt bring similar results.
Silver Lake has had an up and down fishery for landlocks. Landlock salmon’s primary food source is smelt. The lake trout of Silver Lake are the apex predator in that water body. They get first crack at the smelt as a forage fish. The rainbow trout that are stocked in Silver Lake feed on the smelt that swim in the upper layer of the lake. There is just too much competition for the forage fish and the landlock salmon get shut out.
That being said, Silver Lake does grow some fine specimens for angling. Salmon get to be over 20 inches but their weight is on the light side. Salmon have been caught this summer while trolling between 20 and 30 feet. In the fall, the salmon congregate at the outlet and in high water the salmon will fall out of the lake and into the river. This gives all anglers a chance to catch a landlock.
If rivers are your choice, landlock salmon can be caught in the Bearcamp River and the Swift River in Tamworth. The Bearcamp is a prime nursery river for reproducing landlocks. When fishing the Bearcamp River in the summer, landlock salmon parr are caught. Please makes sure to release these fish immediately. They are the future of the landlock salmon fishery in Ossipee Lake.
When landlocks have entered a river, they have only one thing on their mind: spawning. Bright colored flies, like the Edson Tigers, or bright colored spoons like Little Cleos, will bring strikes from salmon who are protecting their section of the river.
Catching Salmo Salar Sebago is a memory that an angler never forgets. Use these final days to create a memory.
Tip of the Week
Fishing for landlock salmon ends Sept. 30. Trout fishing continues until Oct. 15. Should you hook a salmon after Sept. 30 while trout fishing, be sure to keep the salmon in the water and release immediately. The fine and loss of fishing license is a high price to pay for fishing out of season for landlock salmon.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the acclaimed book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
