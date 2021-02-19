Having grown up in a family of educators, my life was filled with stories about children. I was taught that the future is the children. My parents, a school administrator and a first-grade teacher, would share stories of triumph and despair with the children in which they interacted. It was a passion.
Bill Marvel recently told me a story that involved my dad when he was principal of the old Pine Tree School. Bill had split his chin wide open out on the school’s impromptu skating rink. My dad drove Bill to Memorial Hospital for stitches. My dad then took Bill to see his mom so she could survey the damage. He then returned Bill back to school. My dad. Always about the kids.
With this as a background, it is easy to see why I make it a focus to work with kids who are interested in angling. It’s fun. It’s entertaining. It’s educational. I never pass up the opportunity take a kid fishing.
School vacation was this week for my grandsons. The plan was for them to visit and do a little skiing. Somewhere in the conversation of activities, ice fishing was discussed. The boys were all in.
My grandsons, Mac and Jack, are 8 and 5 respectively. Those are the same ages of my friends, Randy and Jen, boys. What better way to go ice fishing then to take the boys out on the ice for a fun afternoon of jigging and chasing flags.
The plan was to meet at Pequawket Pond on Tuesday afternoon. Mother Nature had thrown her worst the previous 12 hours. But the weather broke and the boys were ready to go.
We arrived at the pond and Randy was out drilling holes and setting tip ups. Before the storm, Randy guided the pond with a father and son team and had some great success. He was optimistic.
Walking out onto the pond was tough. The weight of the snow had pushed the ice down just enough that water had seeped onto the ice. This turned the slushy top coat into a mixture like wet cement. It was no problem for the boys. They were light enough to coast on top of the icy mixture.
Breaking out the Eskimo Pistol Augur, the boys supervised the hole drilling. The ice on Pequawket was 14-inches thick. Once the augur broke through to the water a gusher of water came out the hole. The boys giggled with glee. They had never seen a hole drilled for ice fishing.
Next, we took out the tip ups, baited the hooks with Berkley Emerald Shiners, dropped the bait in the hole and set the flags. Mac set the next two tip ups after I drilled the holes.
While this was happening, Declan and Mac arrived with Mom. The boys greeted each other and began to run around the pond. The adults would watch the flags and jig for fish. The kids would land the fish.
It was a slower day of fishing, but the kids enjoyed each other’s company. Near the end, Declan landed a nice female yellow perch. He then handed the rod to grandson Mac.
Within minutes, Mac had a nice perch on the end of the line as well. Randy smiled and I beamed as the kids had nothing but excitement in their voices. It’s always about the kids.
Tip Of The Week
Consider wearing snowshoes while traveling over the snow-covered ice. It will keep your feet warmer and be easier to reach a flag.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
