This morning, thousands of anglers spread out across New Hampshire to fish for the trout of the Designated Trout Ponds. Many fish will be caught. Some will be brought home for people to eat. Most will be released to be caught another day.
The majority of the fish caught are propagated in fish hatcheries run by the state of New Hampshire. The agency responsible for the operation of the fish hatcheries is Fish and Game, and specifically the Department of Inland Fisheries.
Two hundred thousand anglers fish New Hampshire’s waters annually and license sales generate over $6 million in revenue for the department. These numbers have been on the increase since 2015 and post-pandemic angler participation is expected to continue to grow.
In a Fish and Game angler survey conducted in 2016, 92 percent of respondents said that stocking of trout was extremely popular. Over half of the respondents were satisfied with the numbers of fish being stocked and the sizes of the fish being stocked.
The highest degree of angler satisfaction came from anglers who fish remote ponds, with 76 percent being satisfied. (Remote ponds are stocked by helicopter) Stocked brook trout and stocked rainbow trout were next in angler satisfaction at just over 60 percent and those who like to fish for wild, or non-stocked fish, came in at just over 50 percent. Brown trout and landlock salmon finished last in angler satisfaction.
With this data in mind and a hatchery system that had seen no new hatchery complexes added since the 1950s, New Hampshire’s hatchery system was at a breaking point. With hatchery production at maximum capacity and fishing license sales climbing, it was time for action.
Gov. Chris Sununu created the Fish Hatchery Study Committee in the spring of 2021. Stakeholders from the different branches of state government and end users from around the state were appointed.
I was fortunate enough to be selected by the governor to represent the angling community as a small business owner, North Country Angler, and as a conservationist, Trout Unlimited.
The committee was tasked with providing Fish and Game Executive Director Scott Mason and Gov. Sununu with a recommendation for the modernization of the hatchery system with a particular focus on the Powder Mill Complex in New Durham. (Powder Mill provides the stocked trout for the Mount Washington Valley). The committee met 15 times over a four-month period. In person meetings were held outdoors and all other meetings were held virtually.
Highlights from the report that anglers will find most interesting include:
• Protection of self-sustaining populations will be a primary focus. No longer would stocked fish be placed in waters that do not require supplemental fish to meet angler demand.
• These fish will be moved to waters identified to have increased angler use to meet the expectations of said demand.
• Extended angling times and seasons would be instituted with the purchase of a trout stamp. Revenue generated would be used for a Fall stocking of high usage waters.
• The hatchery system must be upgraded to meet the increasing demands of the EPA for clean water standards.
Accomplishing all of this would need an infusion of funding. Over the past year, a bipartisan effort, led by the governor, proceeded through state government. While there were bumps along the way, this week came word that the funding passed the final hurdle when the executive council unanimously approved monies for the upgrades to begin within the fish hatchery system.
Anglers around New Hampshire, and throughout New England, breathed a sigh of relief. New Hampshire will remain a destination trout fishery for decades to come.
Tip of the Week
Use fishing lures that look like yellow perch early in the season. Yellow perch fry will be hatching shortly and become prey for all fish species.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.