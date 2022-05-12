The grassroots Summer Race Series has always been about community. But the latest version has stepped it up. Not only has it expanded beyond the Mount Washington Valley to embrace communities like Wolfeboro, Gorham and Berlin, but it’s also giving back even more.
This year, the series is partnering with the non-profit Be the Match and hopes to raise $10,000 for the organization that provides support to blood cancer patients.
The association was a no-brainer for series organizer Jeremiah Beach of Jackson’s Pro Tune. Beach has been in remission from leukemia for 10 years.
“I had a bit of a life shift with leukemia, and I now put more importance on different things,” he said last week alongside his wife, Julie, also an integral part of the series, during an interview at Frontside Grind.
Giving back is one of them.
So is keeping the series on a roll by deepening cycling community involvement in and near the valley while fostering youth interest in mountain biking.
The series dates back to 1993 and the Red Jersey in Glen. Beach resurrected the event last summer (summerraceseries.com) after it was in hibernation for a spell, and now features five races at various trail systems from Gorham to Wolfeboro.
The series begins May 21 at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch followed by June 25 at Roger’s Crossing in Bartlett, Abenaki in Wolfeboro July 23, Coos Trails in Gorham Aug. 13 and Attitash Sept. 24.
For multiple ages and abilities, racers can choose to participate or not in the fundraising aspect of the series (bethematch.org).
The series has in many ways come full circle, back to its homespun origins. There are homemade prizes, home-style cookies and even some original series volunteers helping out.
Many of its young racers from back in the day have matured and are now essential members of the valley bike scene like Pete Ostroski, Jeff Leich and Patrick Noonan, and Jason Hunter with Coos Trails in Gorham.
Now, races can attract between 60 to 70 riders, though the field is capped at 100. The entry fee is $30.
Beach was able to take the series outside the valley based on the relationships he’s made over the years. The ridership is now more diverse and each venue has its own flair.
Wolfeboro was the site for the introduction of food trucks. Local firemen volunteered. The Yum Yum Shop brought some goods. With food and treats becoming popular, now Matty B’s and its burritos are a race staple.
There’s still a learning curve in running the series. Last year, some race start times and dates had to be changed to avoid conflicting events. Because of COVID-19, timer Matt Howard of P1 Timing was available and volunteered. This year, a new timing system will be in place. Also, seventh- and eighth-graders affiliated with a school race teams have free entry into the races.
Beach has also stepped up himself and taken on a larger role outside the race series. He is now the president of the White Mountains chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association, while Julie is treasurer. New England Mountain Bike Association is celebrating its 35th year and plans some yet unannounced events.
Beach believes all members of the valley mountain bike community can work together and thrive.
Beach equates mountain biking today with skiing some 50 years ago when people used cross-country skis before lifts came and alpine skiing became in vogue.
Now, for some mountain bikers, it’s all about using a shuttle or riding a lift. Beach sees this as a way for mountain bikers to broaden their appreciation for all mountain bike disciplines.
That’s why he is looking forward to working together with the valley’s other mountain biking club, Ride NoCo. Ride NoCo spends its energy largely in the Hurricane Mountain Zone by building and maintaining downhill trails. WMNEMBA has created a large swath of the valley’s trails, and continues to build and maintain the cross-country trails.
The two groups have been in talks, and Beach is optimistic they can work together for the greater good of the valley’s cycling community and so that they don’t put a drain on funding and labor.
“By focusing their efforts there, and us focusing our efforts down on the cross-country stuff I think it’s a great partnership and I encourage everybody to be a member of both organizations just as so many in the valley have alpine season passes and cross-country season passes,” he said.
That way all mountain bikers can step up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.