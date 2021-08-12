The following may have transpired by the floating Yellow Brick Road Bridge during the Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen at Great Glen Trails last Sunday morning.
7 a.m.
The yellow bridge across the 10-foot deep pond is closed. Why? Because because because because BECAUSE even in Oz, OSHA regulations rule and the flying monkey union closes it at night for safety reasons. A pair of flying monkeys swoops by and removes the bridge fencing. One flutters by me and says four mountain bikers fell in Saturday. I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore. We must be over the rainbow!
7:03 a.m.
A rider yells, “You open for business?” A flying monkey says, “Yes,” and the rider crosses the bridge. I want to follow, follow, follow, follow, follow, follow him but I stay in my portable chair. By the way, that’s one too many follows.
7:04 a.m.
It’s the reawakening of the Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen after a six-year cryogenic state. It’s the 21st one. The theme is “Return to the Land of Oz” and the best story angle I have is plopping my sorry self by the road/bridge to type snarky observations and hope someone falls in. If I only had a brain. So, how about those 500 cyclists riding a 9-mile loop around the clock at the base of Mount Washington. Giants and Konas and Treks! Oh my!
7:06 a.m.
Did I mention I easily found the Yellow Brick Road by following a trail of poppies. Please don’t snow.
7:11 a.m.
A winged primate sipping coffee runs across the bridge he says is sponsored by Bikereg. Sponsors in Oz? Jeez.
7:18 a.m.
Riders whiz by. My! People come and go so quickly here!
7:25 a.m.
I see that iconic Wicked Witch hat floating in the pond. A monkey says she wasn’t killed by a falling house. She was swimming and the bridge clobbered her. But where are those ruby red slippers? The monkey’s like, as if.
7:27 a.m.
Enough. I want to see Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow or Cowardly Lion ride by. Or at least that prude Almira Gulch on her single-speed bike carrying Toto in the basket after the dog bit her. Never liked her. Auntie Em couldn’t tell Almira how she felt about her but I can. I can’t wait until the coroner declares you most sincerely dead!
7:29 a.m.
Two riders cross the bridge at the same time. Masterful! Tell the Mayor of Munchkin City to give them the keys to the city.
7:31 a.m.
Two riders do it again. Guess it’s a thing. Never mind Mr. Mayor.
7:32 a.m.
I think I hear the faint tremolo of the munchins.
7:33 a.m.
That reminds me. There’s no bag piper this time. He used to wake everyone up with traditional songs. Too bad he’s not here. Probably would have nailed “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead.”
7:35 a.m.
A few spandex-wearing munchins on fat bikes bring lollipops to welcome me to Munchinland. Nothing from Dunkin? Get lost.
7:41 a.m.
There’s quite an enchanting tent encampment here in Oz. I think I smell bacon. These mountain bikers are all kings of the forest.
7:44 a.m.
Did I just hear a mountain biker ride by murmuring “oil me?” Nah. I must be melting. Poppies are working.
7:46 a.m.
Three riders cross the wavy Yellow Brick Road Bridge at the same time! Get the mayor, quick.
7:47 a.m.
A rider, let’s call her Dorothy, crosses the bridge. “Well, that was close,” she says after almost falling in. “That woke me up.” Another one, no Cowardly Lion he, says “What the hell am I doing?” Definitely the poppies.
7:52 a.m.
So what song’s best for riding an Oz-inspired 24HOGG? “If I Only Had a Brain,” “If I Only Had the Nerve” or “Follow the Yellow Brick Road”? Nope. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Greatest Oz song ever.
7:57 a.m.
Are those ruby red slippers washing ashore?
7:59 a.m.
Son of a witch. They fit. I close my eyes and repeat “There’s no place like home.” I click them three times.
8 a.m.
I’m in North Conway sitting at the Moat Mountain bar sipping a can of 21, brewed just for the race. Close enough.
