The Marshall Conservation Area continues its development as a recreational area for everyone. Located on West Side Road in Conway, near the railroad track crossing, the Marshall Conservation Area is owned and managed by the town of Conway.
In November, 2014, the Conway Conservation Commission (CCC) purchased 397 acres from the Marshall family for $625,000, using funds generated from a conservation fund established in 1988. It was the desire of the Marshall family that “the land be conserved and held for the use and enjoyment of future generations of Conway citizens and valley visitors.”
The town, in purchasing the property, secured a valuable resource, preserving and conserving land that links West Side Road with the National Forest lands. Conway turned it into a conservation area and started building trails to allow recreational access for hikers, walkers, runners, skiers, snowmobilers, hunters and mountain bikers.
Trail building continues as MCA moves into its fifth stage of development. Recently, an excavator showed up on the property to complete the popular Lucille’s Trail. Over the years, sections of the trail have been added. With this last 4,000 feet of clearing completed, Lucille’s is now its intended length of 2.5 miles, forming a perimeter trail on the Marshall’s land.
Tim Nolin, owner of Forest Land Improvement in Tamworth, told me that as Conway’s Town Forester, he worked with Shane Gurney of Gurney Land Care of Eaton to get the project done. They were following plans created by Timber and Stone, LLC, a recreational trail design and construction firm, over five years ago. On that original planning map, the trail was called the “Rec Trail.”
The Conway Conservation Commission decided to change the name to “Lucille’s” in honor of Shumway Marshall’s wife, Lucille, who also was mother of Sut, Chris, Pitkin and Stephanie. Another trail marked “Rec Connector” on the original plans is now known as “Shumway,” in honor of Lucille’s husband.
Last Sunday, I drove to MCA to check out Lucille’s new construction on my mountain bike. It was late enough in the day that I avoided a crowded parking lot. This area has become very popular with mountain bikers wishing to use the trails for riding and connecting to High Street’s Mineral Site and High School Trails as well as the Cedar Creek network. It’s one of the few places in the Westside trail system to park and access those trails.
Only one other car was in the lot. I had the trails to myself! Riding past the gate, I saw a big white sign ahead, announcing, “Town of Conway Marshall Conservation Area. Visitors, Hikers, Runners, Mountain Bikers, Cross-Country Skiers, and Snowmobilers Welcome. No other motorized vehicles allowed.” Near this sign, visitors are presented with three ways to get up the hill — curvy, steep, Shumway on the left, gravelly Ingall’s Hill Road/Red’s Trail in the middle or gentle climbing Lucille’s to the right.
Lucille’s was my choice. It’s wide like a roadway, and though it climbs the same hill as the other two, it does it more gradually. It’s an easier way to “warm” up. As Rob Adair, Conway Conservation Commission chairman, said, Lucille’s “average grade is quite low, maybe 2 percent. The steepest portion is Phase 1 nearest the trailhead where we were constrained by property boundaries that forced the alignment. After that initial climb it is relatively flat.”
As I climbed that first section, I listened to birds calling in the woods. Though I was close to West Side Road, I felt removed from the hustle of weekender cars heading south. The woods were cool, the trail well-packed, as I cranked my way up. I rode to the first junction, a trail to the left, but passed it up. Passing a right trail, marked by a large cow bone, I kept riding. In the past, when I got to the second left turn, I’d take it. That’s where one part of Lucille’s turns, levels off and traverses the hillside, crosses over Shumway and meets Ingall’s Road/Red’s Trail.
Near this junction, there was evidence of new activity. Prints of a wide-track vehicle marked the way the excavator had gone. Newly dug-up soil, large rocks tossed to the side and piles of cut trees told me I had arrived at Lucille’s new construction. The trail was wide and ridable. In places, low areas had been filled in with gravel. Cut roots and stubble poked up here and there but didn’t present much of a problem.
White Mountain Chamber of NEMBA volunteers have already scheduled a trail work day to finish trail clearing and construction.
After I passed junctions to “Muzzy’s” and “Quarry” Trails, I rode a long section that wound its way through the woods unbroken by other trail crossings. Where small streams and wet areas crossed the trail, carefully placed rock ramps gave a way across.
Crossing over “Lager’s Lane,” I finally connected with Red’s Trail, a winter snowmobile trail. Lucille’s shares that corridor for a while, then bears left on its own path, passing by “T-Bone,” crossing over “Lager’s” again, passing “2-Up” until it meets the gravelly road,” Ingalls Hill Trail.”
Crossing that and “Shumway,” I spotted a “Lucille’s” sign on the other side. I took the trail back down the hill to the junction I passed earlier above the “Cow Bone” trail, turned right and rode Lucille’s all the way to the bottom. I had completed its 2.5-mile lollipop loop!
As I rode back to the parking lot, I saw a mountain biker pumping up his tires at the bicycle repair stand dedicated to Greg Muzzerall (Muzzy)’s memory by White Mountain NEMBA and Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club. It was good to see it being put to good use.
Lucille’s in its final form is a great addition to MCA. As a perimeter trail, it gives visitors a way up and around the hill that’s relatively easy and pleasant. It provides a way to link up to the other trails in the system and beyond, expanding the possibilities for all kinds of loops. It’s accessible for all kinds of users. Runners, hikers, walkers, families and novice and experienced mountain bikers will appreciate its laid-back layout. It will be a great way for winter users — Nordic skiers, snowshoers, microspikers and fatbikers — to explore the area.
Grab your bike, running or hiking shoes, dog or kids and go check out Lucille’s lengthening. She opens up a whole new way to experience the Marshall Conservation Area.
Upcoming Cycling Events
Great Glen Trails Kona Summer Mountain Bike Series — Tuesdays, through Aug. 25, 3:30-7 p.m. This eight-week mountain bike race series is fun for adults and children. There are three course options of different lengths and difficulty: Long (5.3 miles), Short (3.9 miles) and Mini (1.2 miles). Riders pick their starting times and course. “Compete against the clock in this fun, easy-going series. Open to all ages and abilities, this is the perfect socially-distant outdoor activity you can do with the entire family.”
The cost for the series for adults is $65, juniors age 17-and-under pay $40. If you want to try it once, there’s the one-time rate is $14 for adults, $9 for juniors.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club group rides: MWVBC is starting up their group rides again, but maintaining social distance and following COVID-19 guidelines. Visit their website to find rides that fit your schedule, skills and interests: tinyurl.com/y7w4kcf6.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
