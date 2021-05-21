A little girl on her white bicycle cranked hard up the Powerline Hills. Her mom behind her kept saying, “Shift!” The 5-year-old didn’t listen or understand. She kept pushing that higher gear. Though her bike had lower gears, she didn’t know how to use them.
The transition from a single-speed bicycle to a bike with gears is tricky for children. First, there’s the mechanics of changing gears. Whether it’s a twist or grip shifter mounted at the end of the handlebar or a thumb shifter, it takes hand strength to move to the next gear. Young children have small hands and may not have the strength, coordination and grip to manage that.
I asked my grandson Iver if he remembered his first time on a geared bike. He said, “Yes, when I was five.” He remembers not being able to turn the twist shifter. Wrapping electrical tape around it helped. When he got older and stronger, he removed the tape and had no problems. It just took time to build up strength and coordination.
The next issue for young children learning to use gears is understanding how they work. They have to learn which way to turn or push the shifter to get lower gears for climbing and higher gears for cruising downhills. The easiest gear set-up for young riders transitioning to gears is a front pedal gear with a rear derailleur with six to seven gears.
Iver’s bike has a similar set-up. He’s learned that “1” on his shifter is the lowest gear and good for climbing. As the numbers go up, he gets higher gears for going faster on flats and downhills. With this arrangement, he only has to deal with shifting on the right for the rear derailleur. Most modern mountain bikes and many gravel bikes now come with this simplified shifting system.
If you and your children want an audio-visual explanation of how to use gears, watch this Guardian Bicycle video (tinyurl.com/7w4ryabw). Video comparisons of a young rider cranking uphill and down in higher and lower gears demonstrates how using the right gears increases the rider’s efficiency, speed and fun.
One of the hardest things for our children to understand when first using gears was timing — when to shift gears. If they waited too late to shift to a lower gear climbing a hill, the gears wouldn’t shift — they were under too much stress. If they didn’t shift to a higher gear going downhill, they didn’t get “pedal power.” Neophyte shifters have to pay attention to terrain changes and plan ahead for gear changes.
The Spokester online article blog (tinyurl.com/4859t3ce) gives good advice for young shifters. “Don't wait until you're completely out of breath and about to pull a muscle to change gears. Paying attention and starting the shifting process early is better for you and the bike. Especially when downshifting, start just before you reach the hill so you can maintain that all-important cadence on the way up.”
New shifters often don’t realize they need to keep pedaling while shifting to get the chain to move up or down to the next gear. Without pedaling, the gears won’t change. That’s a hard concept for young riders to comprehend, but with practice and experience — good and bad — they’ll get it.
The key to teaching your children how to shift geared bicycles is to start simple and practice on flat terrain. Spokester offers this: “Have them start slowly and gradually become more familiar with what to do and when. One way is by sticking to the easier gears until they get the hang of it and then attempt the harder ones. They've got the basics down once they understand how to shift the rear sprocket (right shifter) for small changes and the front chainrings (left shifter) for big changes.”
The Guardian Bikes YouTube video also mentions introducing shifting on flat ground. Young riders practice shifting up and down through the gears on the flats to better understand and feel the differences in the gears. As they master gear changes there, they can then progress to going up and down small hills, using the most efficient gears for climbing and descending.
Why should you get your child a multi-speed bicycle? Multiple gears give riders more options. They can ride varied terrain with more speed and efficiency. In the Mount Washington Valley, it would be hard to find a flat ride where no gears were needed. If your child wants to explore fun mountain bike trails here, they’re going to want gears. When they’re old enough to ride on the roads, multi-speed bikes will make it more exciting. Gears expand the rider’s range.
For families wanting to ride together, having children on multi-speed bicycles allows them to keep up with their parents. Family outings no longer have to be on the flats. There can be longer trips and more exploration. When my grandson got a geared bicycle, his riding world and experience grew. Now, he’s having fun riding riding with his dad and friends on local mountain bike trails. Before he had gears that would have been hard for him to manage.
Another reason to transition your child to a multi-speed bicycle is what’s available. In Brian Kendall’s article, “When Should Your Child Transition to a Multi-Speed Bike,” he says, “Many times, the decision comes down to growth. Most bikes suited to fit a 9- to 12-year-old are multi-gear bikes. When your child outgrows a single-speed bike, you'll have fewer fixed-gear options at your local cycling shop or department store.
Once you get in the 20-inch wheel range and up, geared bikes are available. Smaller bikes than 20 inches are too low to the ground for a rear derailleur.
When do you make the decision to buy that geared bicycle for your child? In Kendall’s article, (tinyurl.com/3aw38pt5) he states, “If your child has a clear command of cycling basics — balancing, steering and pedaling — and has a good sense of the rules of the road, you shouldn't sweat your decision to buy your child a multi-speed bike.”
If the rider has mastered those basic skills and wants to be able to pedal efficiently up hills, down them and on the flats, then it’s time to consider a geared bike. A child’s age or size are not good indicators of gear readiness- their riding skills and coordination are.
Ride with your children and look for those signs that they’re ready to move to the next level of biking experience — using gears.
Crank the Kanc
The 2021 Crank the Kanc Time Trail took center stage on the Kancamagus Highway last Saturday. Presented by the Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team and the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club, the trial is approximately 21.3 miles with 2340 foot net elevation gain. Erik Levinsohn of team Jamison-Cannondale turned in the fastest time of the day, finishing in 58 minutes, 25.24 seconds. John Jantz of Pacific Premier Bank Cycling was second in 58:41.30.
Lane Marder of B2C2 p/b JRA Cycles was the fastest female in 1:15:15.43, followed by Gillian Bennett of DT Racing/Concord Velo in 1:15:23.26.
There were 227 finishers.
For full results, go to tinyurl.com/d47r343k.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.