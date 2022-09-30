A small band of people gathered at the Depot Road train yard last Monday, waiting for a train to come. Eyes looked northward up the tracks and ears listened for the locomotive’s rumble. Where was the train?
Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) and his Carroll County contacts crossed over the North-South Road to join them. Everyone was there to witness an historic event — the moving of Conway Rec Path bridge materials to the Pudding Pond crossing.
The plan was unveiled that morning by Conway Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli. The Conway Scenic Railroad train was to come to Depot Road, pick up the bridge pieces and deliver them to the Pudding Pond site. Select members of the group were to ride along on the train, while others walked or rode to the site to witness the bridge’s arrival.
Members of the Rec Path Committee, the Alvin J Coleman & Son, Inc. construction crew, the York bridge crew and Conway Scenic Railroad personnel were there to watch it happen. HEB’s construction manager, MWV Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Michelle Cruz and a Conway Daily Sun representative were also there. Congressman Pappas, along with aides Victoria Laracy and Kari Thurman, completed the assembly.
Sometimes plans don’t go as planned. The train was delayed and people were getting restless. The decision was made with the CSRR crew to go to Plan B. A CSRR truck outfitted with rail wheels would pull a small cart loaded with bridge pieces to the site, unload them and then go back for more until all the materials were at the site. It might not be as exciting, but it would get the job done.
The group moved to the Pudding Pond site and waited for the Hi-Rail truck and cargo. The first load arrived and was forklifted to the pond’s shore. When the truck backed away to go get more, the crowd went to the water’s edge. One section of the rec path ended there and another section started on the other side. Once constructed, the boardwalk bridge will link those pieces together.
As a member of the Rec Path Committee since 2008, I’m thrilled to finally see Phase 1 of the Conway Rec Path taking shape on the ground. The coming of the bridges is an important milestone. These bridges, when completed, will connect all the pieces to make that 2008 dream a reality.
Three bridges are needed to connect the three sections under construction — Hemlock Lane to Pudding Pond, Pudding Pond to Artist Falls Brook and Artist Falls to Cranmore Resort. The two bridges at Pudding Pond and Cranmore are boardwalks each spanning about 100 feet across wetlands. The Artist Falls Brook bridge is a pre-fab steel bridge with a 45-50-foot span.
Once the bridges are in place, the Conway Rec Path will form a 2.9-mile connection between Hemlock Lane and Cranmore Resort for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy. This non-motorized, multi-use path will eventually be paved and provide recreation and transportation alternatives for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come.
The York bridge crew told me they hope to have these bridges installed by Thanksgiving. I’ll give thanks for that! I’ll also give thanks for all the work that has been done over the years to make this happen.
What started as a vision for a valley-wide rec path grew into a concept. Once a corridor was finally found through the Conway bypass and other lands, that concept became an engineering design and project.
Mount Washington Valley Trails Association Rec Path members worked hard to educate the public about the project. They held events like “Connect the Rec” game nights at Tuckerman’s, “Rock the Rec” concerts at Cranmore, “Rec Path Bingo” at Gibson Center and “Trek the Rec.” Members showed up at valley events to promote their dream.
Along with promotion came fundraising. The Rec Path Committee applied for grants, solicited donations and started a capital campaign to raise the money to build Phase 1. To date, they have raised most of the money needed. However, with permitting delays, they still need to raise $225,000-$250,000 more. There will be a big push to “bridge” that gap.
Coleman was awarded the construction contract and began work last March. The physical work of building the path is now well underway.
Conway Daily Sun reporter Tom Eastman shared with me a phone interview he had with Larry Garland, chair of the MWVTA Rec Path Committee, on Monday. Larry said the Hemlock Lane to Pudding Pond section is “pretty far along. They’ve got it graded and graveled and pretty close to ready to go.”
Larry told Tom that “the middle section between Pudding Pond and Thompson Road, they've graded and put down their base layer of gravel. I think there's another top layer of finer gravel to smooth it all out.”
The final section from there to Cranmore Resort has been roughed out. That section goes through a very wet area, so Coleman’s crew is putting in culverts and drainage before they begin building the path.
The construction contract end date is June 2023. However, with the progress being made now by Coleman, the hope is the major part of constructing Phase 1 will be done before the end of this year. Paving the path may be put off until spring to let the ground settle over the winter.
That’s why having the bridges here now is such a big deal. They make that dream of a rec path even more of a reality. They represent physical connections on the ground and figurative connections in the community. To build and fund this path, citizens, businesses, organizations, donors and government officials all had to work together and span the gaps.
The best part of the “bridge” event was having Congressman Pappas there. As a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, he understands how important this rec path project is to our community, and has always been a supporter.
As Larry told Tom, “Pappas was pretty impressed. He visited us back when we were just getting started.” I remember that day in September 2019 when Rec Path members rode our bikes with him through the Redstone Quarry area. We talked about our challenges and dreams. He encouraged us to keep going and gave us his support.
On his Twitter account, Pappas said this about his visit Monday: “Great to see the progress being made on the extension of the North Conway recreational path yesterday afternoon. The second phase of this project, made possible through grant funds from EDA, will boost tourism and our economy in the valley.”
That’s a bridge to the next dream, Phase 2 of the Rec Path. With the recent EDA grant and the generous Connie Davis Watson Foundation donation, planning is already happening. Members of the committee are meeting with landowners now and trying to plot out the course from Cranmore to the Scenic Vista (in Intervale). Once the corridor is identified, design and engineering will begin.
When Phase 2 is completed, Mount Washington Valley will have over 5 miles of multi-use, non-motorized trail for people of all ages and abilities to use for transportation and recreation. Bridges and connections, real and imagined, have been made.
Upcoming events
Ride NoCo Fall Trails Day: Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. with trail work, a raffle at 1 p.m., group rides at 2 p.m. and post-ride refreshments at Ledge Brewing Co. For details, go to ridenoco.org/news.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.