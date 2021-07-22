A Devellian will be cycling up the Rockpile during next month’s Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb.
Leo Devellian, the son of Dick Devellian, is riding the Aug. 21 race to honor his late father killed last year in Intervale by a motorist while bicycling.
“This is my small way to help do what he had been doing for decades before,“ said Leo by phone last week.
The race benefit’s Tin Mountain Conservation Center and Leo’s started an online fundraiser (pledgereg.com) in his father’s memory. A tribute at the race’s start is in the works with Hillclimb organizers. That mysterious white-painted ghost bike that stood as a memorial to Dick on Route 16 near where he died might appear at the race.
Dick was the Hillclimb’s former race director and and a longtime participant. Dubbed “Godfather of the Hillclimb,” the widely known Jackson resident competed in the race into his eighties, riding in it more than 30 times and winning his age division. Father and son rode it together a few times, even having a family team second-place podium finish.
A keen competitor, Dick’s passion for cycling sprouted while living in Aspen, Colorado in 1963 as he took to the ski town’s mountain passes on a road bike for exercise. He soon entered a local criterium, his first bike race, and won.
But he wasn’t skilled in the nuances of competitive bicycling like drafting and refused to do it, believing the participant behind him would pass him.
“He kept on trying to jump in front of the group, not understanding that it makes sense to stay in the group, and ended up breaking away with one other cyclist,” said Leo, a Boxford, Mass. plastic molding company sales manager and serious masters racer from 2008 to 2012.
A true Renaissance man with a myriad of interests from ice sculpting to glider pilot, Dick also loved skiing. It was in Jackson as members of different ski clubs, he met the woman to be his wife of 56 years, Claire. A plastics engineer later starting his own company, Dick had a penchant for marketing and retired in the early 1990s in his mid-fifties to Jackson from Rockport, Mass. with Claire.
His cycling blossomed with his newfound free time, and started his connection to the Hillclimb beginning as a participant and eventual event organizer using his marketing savvy to increase the competition’s notoriety. Promoting it as the toughest hillclimb in the world, it began to attract top professionals that would include over time Tinker Juarez, Ned Overend, Tom Danielson, Tyler Hamilton, Genevieve Jeanson and Jeannie Longo. (Hamilton and Jeanson had course records stripped after career performance enhancing drug controversies.)
The field size increased and so did entry fees.
“As a businessman he knew that this was a fundraiser for Tin Mountain and he used his skills to find ways to generate more money for Tin Mountain,” he said. “Some of the old time participants didn’t like this because the entrance fees went from a reasonable lower dollar value to a higher dollar value.”
Dick’s love of cycling took him routinely around the Mount Washington Valley. But he loved to cycle elsewhere like the mountains made famous in the Tour de France. He was a logistics maestro organizing trips for friends to the iconic race, returning many times to ride the route and take part in L’Etape, a pre-race ride with 6,000 participants doing a difficult mountain stage. Leo went twice — the Alps and Pyrenees.
Soon after Dick’s death at age 83, a ghost bike roadside memorial was placed by the accident site.
“Our family does not know who put the bike up on Route 16,” Leo said. “I guess that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
They do know who removed it and are working to have it at the race.
The Devellians are appreciative of the bike and visited many times. They placed items like a small Armenian flag to honor Dick’s heritage, photos, cycling medals, and flowers from his garden. Friends left memories from his tango dancing days. There were prayer flags.
“That’s what it was there for,” he said.
Leo believes a general love of cycling, fitness and competition kept his octogenarian father on his bike.
“He just loved to go out for a ride,” recalled Leo. “Even on his last day he was taking a ride down from his house to the coffee shop which is something he would have continued for probably at least another decade. He was in great health.”
