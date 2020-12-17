CONWAY — Conway could have an internet-based annual meeting this year thanks to a new state law, the town manager told selectmen Tuesday.
Selectmen are in charge of choosing when and where annual town meeting is held. Typically, there is a deliberative session in March, when warrant articles are debated and then a ballot vote in April, when the articles are decided by voters.
This year, due to COVID-19, the town held drive-thru balloting for town and school articles at the town garage in May.
In July, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill, HB 1129, that allows towns and school districts to hold meetings electronically.
“Time to start thinking about our meeting and how we're going to handle that in a as socially distant as possible manner,” said Holmes. “It is selectmen's purview to choose the time and locations.”
Holmes said he, Town Moderator Deborah Fauver and SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard have been talking about holding the deliberative sessions at Kennett High School's gym rather than the school's Loynd Auditorium, where they are usually held.
“My concern is that because of short-term rental issue, we may see more than the usual number of people,” said Holmes. “There is a statute that was passed last year to handle town meetings another way.”
Holmes said that under the new law, the town would hold a virtual informational meeting about town issues to be voted on over a platform like Zoom. Residents would have a week to respond electronically.
He noted, “It does not allow for snail mail, which I think disenfranchises perhaps some elderly voters who may not do email and things like that.”
Selectmen would then hold a second virtual meeting where they can amend the articles.
The new law doesn't say anything about the budget committee's role.
Following the second virtual meeting, the articles go to a vote. The vote has to be conducted by drive-thru.
“And the very first question then, after election of officers, is 'Are you in favor of this new procedure?' said Holmes. “And if that fails, all of the warrant articles fail.”
Holmes said voters could inadvertently “deep-six” the entire warrant by voting a preference for the traditional meeting style, and he called the new law “unworkable.”
He suggested that selectmen simply look for a large venue where meeting attendees can socially distance.
“I don't know how they thought this one up,” said Holmes of the Legislature.
Asked by selectmen about using Loynd Auditorium, Holmes said the gym is bigger and said Richard had offered it to Fauver by email recently.
At the end of the discussion, Selectman John Colbath made a motion to request of the school district that the Kennett High gym be used for town voting. That motion passed 5-0.
Selectmen also voted to add to the warrant four articles having to do with short-term rentals. Background information about the articles and corresponding regulations can be found on conwaynh.org.
A fifth article pertaining to creating a townwide noise ordinance is still undergoing legal review. The ordinance would regulate many types of disturbances and not just those created at short term rentals.
The articles approved for the warrant are to: define short-term rentals; make short-term rentals a permitted use in the residential zones; authorize selectmen to regulate and charge fees for rentals; and establish a short-term rental trust fund of $50,000 to manage them.
Selectmen mulled putting the $50,000 in the operating budget but instead chose to keep it as a proposed warrant article and separate account for transparency purposes.
Selectman Steve Porter wanted the money put in the operating budget because it has a high chance of passing. If the articles fail, that $50,000 could be used to help pay for enforcement costs.
If residents reject the proposed articles, the town would have to issue cease-and-desist letters to hundreds of short-term rental owners.
Holmes explained the $50,000 would be used as “seed money” to pay the initial costs associated with managing short-term rentals. About $34,000 would be for a contractor to inventory and manage short-term rentals. It would also help pay the initial cost of hiring an assistant building inspector who would oversee short-term rental licensing for the town.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who sat on the rental committee, said the committee's intent was the fund would be self-sustaining and not require taxpayer money. He asked if once the regulations were “off the ground,” the $50,000 could be paid back.
Holmes said the fees would be set to cover expenses and repay the seed money over time.
“I'm not sure if we do it all in one year or over a period of three years, but we'll get this money back as we continue the process of managing short-term rentals,” said Holmes.
