At the site of the Intervale Motel, located across from the Scenic Vista, developers are proposing to build a 105,836-square-foot, four-story, 105-room hotel. The site has a long history with hotels; nearly 100 years ago, a grand hotel, the Intervale House, which was four stories tall with an attic with living space, burned to the ground. The new hotel is meeting lots of resistance from preservationists, owners of recently built condominiums, whose views of Mount Washington would be blocked, and town officials, including Conway Selectman Steve Porter, who said the hotel “just doesn’t fit.”
This week’s TeleTalk question: Is the site of the Intervale Motel a good location for a new four-story hotel?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.